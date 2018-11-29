Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are practically perfect in every way.

The couple looked sweeter than a spoonful of sugar at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The leading lady and star of the night was a vision in a white Yanina Couture creation that featured a deep-V neckline and billowing puffy sleeves with draped and layered chiffon. Her blonde locks were swept in a tousled updo that showed off her gorgeous chandelier Stephen Webster diamond earrings. Blunt, 35, completed the ethereal look with soft shimmering eyeshadow, a soft pink blush and peach lip.

Meanwhile, Krasinski, 39, looked dapper in a burgundy suit, a printed button-up, tie and brown dress shoes.

ET spoke with Blunt on the red carpet where she reflected on her Mary Poppins experience, and if her daughters -- Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2-- have seen the movie.

"It’s very special. Very unique experience," Blunt expressed. "This is the first film that my daughter has seen, my older one has seen. My little one is probably too young. She's two, so she's like 'whatever.' But my older one saw it and loved it."

The actress had previously chatted with ET during the film's press junket where she reacted to her husband crying while watching her latest flick.

Noting that her hubby is an emotional guy "but in a sort of cool way,” Blunt gushed, "I love that, when guys cry. I think it’s a beautiful thing, [when they’re] not so tough, yeah!”

Watch the video below to hear what prompted Krasinski's tears.

