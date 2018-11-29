Emily Blunt “loves” that her husband, John Krasinski, had such an emotional response to seeing Mary Poppins Returns for the first time.

The Jack Ryan star admitted to uncontrollably sobbing the first time he saw the film on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and that same day, ET’s Nancy O’Dell sat down with Blunt at a press junket for the Disney sequel to talk with Mary Poppins herself.

Noting that her hubby is an emotional guy "but in a sort of cool way,” Blunt adds, "I love that, when guys cry. I think it’s a beautiful thing, [when they’re] not so tough, yeah!”

It was actually a moment from Ben Whishaw’s character, Michael Banks, that prompted the tears for the former Office star.

"Ben Whishaw’s first song is so gorgeous when he’s talking about the loss of his wife. I think he sort of cried from then onwards, you know. He’s still crying now,” she quips, adding, "He kept saying, ‘What’s happening to me?’ when he was watching it."

Though taking on the role of Mary Poppins after Julie Andrews’ iconic turn in the 1964 original was a daunting task for Blunt.

"I said instantaneously yes even though I did feel that sense of trepidation taking it on. It was sort of a dual feeling of, like, well, I desperately want to do it, but how do I carve out a new space for myself? How do I create my version of her?” she explains. "I’d seen it as a child, so I have this sort of searing memory of her, but didn’t want to watch it as an adult before playing her because I kind of knew I might be swayed by what Julie did and feel like I have to emulate or compromise what I was wanting to do with her, which I took from the books. They were a huge source, and she’s very different in the books."

The British star is also being reunited with her Devil Wears Prada and Into the Woods co-star Meryl Streep, who is playing Mary’s crazy cousin, Topsy.

"She’s so brilliant and completely uninhibited and you know, that’s her actually swinging around the chandelier,” Blunt says of Streep. "She can swing from the chandelier like Sia for sure."

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters Dec. 19.

