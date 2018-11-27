Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth “can’t stop” when it comes to their love!

The longtime engaged couple seem to be stronger than ever upon rekindling their romance in 2016 after previously getting engaged in 2012 and breaking up the following year.

"Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together," a source tells ET. "They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all he time and their friends laugh."

Just because these two haven’t officially tied the knot doesn’t mean the topic isn’t on their minds. "They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush,” the source adds.

Cyrus recently teased a new track set to be released on Thursday, and the lyrics seem to be about heartbreak, despite the 26-year-old musician's current blissful romantic situation with Hemsworth, 28.

“Miley was so excited to share a preview of her music,” a source tells ET. “Miley’s new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music.”

The new song is reportedly called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," and here's more of what you need to know about the track:

