Hailey Baldwin's latest birthday present might be one of her favorites.

The 22-year-old model shared a photo of her new gift, a diamond necklace reading "Bieber," to her Instagram Story on Saturday. Baldwin celebrated her birthday alongside husband Justin Bieber and their families just a few days earlier, on Thursday.

The blonde beauty -- who secretly tied the knot with Bieber at a New York City courthouse in September -- shared heart-eyed and gift emojis alongside one snap of the sparkly accessory, before later posting a close-up shot. The gift reveal comes one day after Bieber reflected on his first Thanksgiving as a married man in a lengthy Instagram post.

"First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together," Bieber wrote on Friday. "Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !"

And the "Sorry" singer definitely showed his appreciation for Baldwin with an abundance of PDA at a hockey game on Saturday.

Baldwin made her marriage to Bieber Instagram official by changing her handle to Hailey Bieber last Friday, weeks after she filed to trademark her married name. Last month, the model filed to register "Hailey Bieber" for the purposes of a clothing line. She also registered her maiden name, "Hailey Baldwin," as well as "HRB3," under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp.

“He is incredible," Baldwin recently gushed of Bieber to Harper's Bazaar. "He crushes everything."

"Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does," she added. "I'm always blown away."

