Hailey Baldwin is Justin Bieber’s “eenie meenie miney mo lover”!

The newlywed couple can’t stop gushing about one another on social media and they don’t care who knows it. Over the weekend, Hailey, who recently changed her name to “Hailey Bieber” on her Instagram account, posted a modelling shot of herself rocking black latex pants, heels, and an oversized black puffer coat.

The Biebs took to the comments section to get flirty first writing, “Ur just too much,” before adding, “U turn me on.”

The couple hasn’t been shy about their PDA, each posted photos together of themselves kissing one another and embracing tightly. Hailey previously filed to trademark her name before changing it to “Hailey Rhode Bieber” on her Instagram account.

Instagram

Though they did not have a big wedding, the couple official tied the knot in September during a visit to a New York City courthouse.

“The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people,” a source previously told ET. “Justin and Hailey wanted to be married and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted.”

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Baldwin Changes Name to 'Hailey Bieber' on Instagram

Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wears Jacket Emblazoned With New Last Name

Justin Bieber Shares Passionate Kiss With 'Hunny Buns Punkin' Hailey Baldwin in Steamy New Pic

Related Gallery