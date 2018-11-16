Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wears Jacket Emblazoned With New Last Name

Hailey Baldwin is loving her new married name!

The 21-year-old model stepped out to a party for the opening of a new Levi's store in Times Square in New York City on Thursday, where she proudly sported a jean jacket emblazoned with "Bieber" on the back.

As seen in photos posted to the fashion brand's Instagram Stories, the jacket was custom-created for Baldwin, who secretly tied the knot with Justin Bieber back in September.

The blonde beauty seemed to love the cozy piece, smiling as a photographer snapped her pic.

One day later, Baldwin traded in her denim attire for a puffy coat from Canadian luxury outerwear designer Nicole Benisti. The model shared a photo of herself rockin' the trendy piece to her Instagram feed, which received some major love from Bieber in the comments section.

"Ur just too much," he gushed. "U turn me on."

ET confirmed last month that, through a lawyer, Baldwin filed to register "Hailey Bieber" for the purposes of a clothing line. She also registered her maiden name, "Hailey Baldwin," as well as "HRB3," under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp.

Hear the latest on the lovebirds in the video below!

