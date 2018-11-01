Justin Bieber and his new bride, Hailey Baldwin, took a pass on the Halloween revelry Wednesday night, opting instead to attend church together.

Sporting a grey NASCAR T-shirt and backward ball cap, the pop star was spotted taking off for the service with his 21-year-old wife. He completed the look with some slip-ons featuring an image of Jesus Christ. Like her fella, Baldwin kept things casual with white sneakers, black sweats and a dark grey pinstripe jacket.

This low-key outing arrived just one day after Bieber revealed to fans that he had decided to shave his head, posting photos of himself smiling while displaying his new close-cropped look and bidding farewell to his long, blonde locks.

Since their courthouse ceremony, ET has learned that the couple are planning to settle down in L.A. together. They’ve even toured the former homes of both Demi Lovato and Rihanna while hunting for a place to live together.

"The couple is looking to buy a home in L.A. as they’ve been renting for a while," a source previously shared. "Justin and Hailey want something that is gated and safe, with a lot of space, a pool and they are open to what area they’d live in."

And although the pair are already married, ET was previously told that fans can expect Bieber and Baldwin to throw a big wedding bash someday soon to celebrate their love.

"Justin and Hailey are legally married, but Justin is telling friends he isn't planning on wearing a wedding band for a while," another source said. "As much as Hailey and Justin are public about their relationship, they are trying not to make a spectacle of it, and that is why they kept their marriage under wraps and got engaged without telling anyone."

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," they added. "They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them, this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

