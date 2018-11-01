Bachelor Nation's Halloween costumes deserve all the roses!

The reality stars took over social media on Wednesday, where they showed off their incredible creations.

It's a nice turn of events for fans, who are without a Bachelor franchise show on the air until the Colton Underwood-led season premieres in January. Though Colton is currently filming and off social media, ABC did give fans a Halloween treat of their own -- a first look at the upcoming season!

In a hilarious video, Colton looks dapper in a dark suit as he jumps in the frame and yells, "Boo!" A voiceover promises fans that there's "no tricks, just a treat" on the spooky holiday, while the new leading man -- the so-called "Boooo-chelor" -- dances, smiles and throws rose petals.

While Colton works to find love, many of the show's former stars -- whether currently coupled up, single or sticking to dressing up their pets -- went all out for the holiday.

Engaged couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon opted to dress as Jasmine and Aladdin. That choice will be no surprise to fans, who are quite familiar with Ashley's love of fairy tales and Disney. "I finally have my Aladdin!" she gushed in the caption.

Jade and Tanner Tolbert, meanwhile, dressed up with their 1-year-old daughter, Emmy, for the occasion. The trio looked perfect with Emmy as E.T., her mom as Elliot and dad as Gertie.

"Beeeee… goooooood. We left a trail of Reeses Pieces down the street to our house for the trick-or-treaters! 😆 #ETphonehome #HAPPYHALLOWEEN," Jade captioned the adorable shot.

"E.T. did not want to 'phone home,'" Tanner quipped alongside his pic of Emmy crying.

Carly Waddell left husband Evan Bass out of the fun, instead choosing to share two costumes with their 8-month-old daughter, Bella. In the first hilarious snap, Carly and Bella rock wigs and graphic T-shirts to recreate Wayne's World. A second shot has the mother-daughter duo dressed as precious deer.

A couple of former Bachelor stars celebrated the day with their fiancees! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham dressed their dogs as dinosaurs, while JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers were a squirrel and mermaid, respectively.

Fan favorite Wells Adams went the dog route, too, dressing his pets as a dinosaur and superheroes. The canine costumes come a couple of days after he celebrated the holiday with his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, dressing as Taco Belle.

Former Bachelorette leads took to Instagram to share their costumes as well! Rachel Lindsay channeled The Handmaid's Tale for her look, while Kaitlyn Bristowe went full-on zombie. Bachelorette moms Desiree Siegfried and Catherine Lowe squeezed in a little time for the holiday, too.

Watch the video below to see how other stars celebrated the spooky day:

