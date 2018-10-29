Sarah Hyland can't stop gushing over her boyfriend, Wells Adams!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 27-year-old actress at the No Kid Hungry event over the weekend, where she sang her boyfriend's praises for defending her against body shamers on social media.

"He’s like my knight in shining armor, but, like, funny," she said of Adams.

Her 34-year-old reality star boyfriend, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, has become infamous for his sassy clap backs at people who are rude to Hyland on Instagram. Earlier this month, a fan told Hyland to "eat a donut" after she posted a sexy underwear shot. "Eat sh*t," Adams shot back.

Another commenter recently said that Hyland "look[ed] really unhealthy" and that "being that skinny can't be safe." Adams quickly fired off a response. "You, [you're] the type of fan who’s a douche bag,” he wrote.

Though the Modern Family actress certainly appreciates her boyfriend's support, she's also no stranger to defending herself, sometimes with the help of her fans.

"I have an amazing fan base and they’re so supportive and so loving and the only times that I ever really clap back is when I’m like, ‘Oh this is funny.’ Or if it’s... kind of setting the record straight," she said. "Other than that, my fan base takes care of it. I don’t even have to do anything. You guys are freaking amazing."

"And then I have Wells as well," she added, laughing at her inadvertent pun. "Haha, ‘as well.’"

When they're not clapping back at haters online, Hyland and Adams are the definition of couple goals. The pair, who recently celebrated their one year anniversary, took Halloween seriously over the weekend, dressing up as Taco Belle -- Hyland as a taco and Adams and Princess Belle. Hyland told ET that the incredible costume had been "planned for months."

"The only thing better than Taco Bell... is Taco Belle ❤️🌮🌹❤️ #firesauce #dollopofdaisy," Hyland captioned her Instagram post.

Adams also shared a pic from their night out on Instagram, writing, "Find someone who looks at you the way Taco looks at Belle."

Adams recently relocated from Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Angeles, California, and moved in with Hyland. Watch the video below to see what Hyland had to say about the couple's big move:

