Time flies when you're in love.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating one year of dating on Monday, and they couldn't help but gush about one another on social media. The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a silly photo of the two drinking rosé.

"A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!'" she began her post. "I still can’t tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey To my @katehudson In #bridewars ... Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé. *** Disclaimer*** — my toes are in the sand and it looks like I have a hoof. Then again I am a Sagittarius so maybe I dooooo."

The Bachelorette alum replied to his girlfriend's post: I've always thought of us more as a Chandler/Monica situation, where no one really knows what I do and you're overly competitive with everything, but we cute, so everyone's rooting for us anyway. Love you baby."

On his end, Adams shared a selfie slideshow. "A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said 'when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.' I said, 'right now,'" the reality star captioned his message. "I then doubled down and said 'I’m falling in love with you.' She responded with, 'I can’t say that yet.' And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most."

The twosome appeared to have a fun night out to celebrate their first year of being together. On Tuesday, Hyland shared a pic of the two all dolled up and dressed in all black, captioning the shot, "Last night... @wellsadams holds the 🔑 to my 🖤."

Adams jokingly left a comment, writing, "If you're wondering what funeral we're going to, it's the death of our single life. You will not be missed."

ET spoke with Hyland last month, where she opened up about living with her beau, and how he is seeing her true self not that they are in the same home.

