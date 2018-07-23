Wells Adams Shares His Biggest Concern About Moving in With Sarah Hyland

Taking the next step!

Reality star Wells Adams revealed to his co-host, Brandi Cyrus, on the latest episode of their podcast, Your Favorite Thing, that he intends to leave his Nashville home in order to move in with his girlfriend Sarah Hyland in Los Angeles.

“Should I just say it? Should I not? It’s gonna come out after. It doesn’t even matter,” he teased, before stating, “I’m straight moving to L.A. Should I have not said it? I’ve got to go!”

“My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady,’” he added, explaining his thought process on the big move. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another.”

However, there’s one thing that’s got him worried about living his with longtime girlfriend in sunny California – whether or not their dogs will get along!

“I’m not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs,” the 34-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum said. “Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog, Boo, sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? …[Our bed is] not big enough!”

