Split or not, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are making sure they spend some quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

The estranged spouses officially filed for divorce last week after six months of separation, but on Wednesday, they were out trick-or-treating together in full costume with their little girl.

Jenna went dressed as Cleopatra, while Channing was Aladdin’s Genie, mask and all.

The pair posed together for one selfie on Channing’s Instagram Stories, and the actor even had some fun with his ex, scaring her in one clip.

In another video, he told the camera, "So, Evie had to pee, so we had to ask for a house to let us go use the bathroom, and I made Jenna do it because I didn’t think they’d be so receptive to me.”

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Since their split, ET has confirmed that Channing has been dating singer Jessie J and Jenna has been dating Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee.

“Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them,” a source told ET in October. “Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple.”

For more celebrity Halloween fun, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and JAY-Z Should Win Gold Medals for Their Olympian Costumes

All the Wildest Costumes From Heidi Klum's Epic Halloween Party

Mel B Dresses Up as Victoria Beckham for Halloween, Holds Sign Saying ‘I Am Not Going on Tour’

Related Gallery