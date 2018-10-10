Looks like Channing Tatum is off the market again!

Following his split from Jenna Dewan, a source tells ET the actor is dating British singer Jessie J.

According to our source, the relationship is new, as Tatum, 38, and Jessie, 30, have just started getting to know each other.

Interestingly enough, Jessie and Tatum have actually been photographed together in the past. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2015, the "Burnin' Up" singer presented the actor with the award for Best Comedic Performance for his role in 22 Jump Street. The two were all smiles hugging it out onstage.

As ET previously reported, Tatum and Dewan announced in April that they were separating after eight years of marriage. The former Step Up stars, who share one child together, 5-year-old daughter Everly, revealed the news in a joint statement via social media.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the message continued. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

