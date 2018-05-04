Jenna Dewan Says One Thing About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum 'Will Never Change'

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum may no longer be together, but the World of Dance host doesn't expect their relationship to change too much.

Dewan stuns on the cover of Vegas Magazine's 15th Anniversary issue, and inside the publication, she opens up about her April split from Tatum after eight years of marriage.

"We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition," the 37-year-old actress said of meeting Tatum. "When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005] it felt like we had known each other for many years."

"Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends," she continued. "I think that will never change, no matter what."

The actress also opened up about her own parents' split and how it affected her childhood.

“My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom," she recalled. "[Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don’t think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it. I’m also very conscious and aware of it, so it’s something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood."

While announcing their separation last month, Tatum and Dewan said in a joint statement that "absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the statement continued. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

A source told ET at the time that their split had been "brewing for a while." "There is a sense of relief on both of their parts," a second source revealed. "She will blossom without him, and Channing finally doesn’t have to hide that he was ready to move on."

ET spoke with Dewan on the red carpet at an FYC event for World of Dance earlier this week, where she said she's been "really good" since her and Tatum's breakup. " See more in the video below.

