Jenna Dewan Is Doing 'Really Good' Following Channing Tatum Split (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan isn't letting anything keep her from living her best life.

Dewan, 37, hit the red carpet at an FYC event for World of Dance in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she looked absolutely flawless in a semi-sheer black top and long, black leather skirt, as she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about how she's been holding up following her split with husband Channing Tatum last month.

"I'm good, I'm really good," she shared, smiling. "I so appreciate all the love and everything."

Dewan is now looking forward with her sights set on the future of her career, and the possibility of her show World of Dancing getting nominated for an Emmy.

"For us to be recognized for that in that way would be huge for everyone involved," she shared. "I really believe that we're changing the game in a lot of ways, especially for dancers. And to have that just continue to elevate and be seen by the Academy would be like absolutely amazing."

With Mother's Day around the corner, Dewan also opened up about how she's hoping to spend the special holiday with her 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

"I always want Mother's Day to be like family. I want to do something together, I want to be with Evie," said Dewan, who shares her little girl with her ex. "Just have a really nice day and then the next day I want to go to the spa. That's what I want. I want the balance. I want the mommy time and then I want the me time. So that's my plan."

May is shaping up to be a busy month for Dewan. Apart from her Mother's Day plans, she's also coming back to host the second season of World of Dance when it premieres May 30 on NBC, and she said the upcoming season is going to be even better.

"We have even better talent and also a lot of people from season one are coming back to battle it out in season two," she teased. "[The] stage is more advanced, longer, we have more hours, more getting into the stories. It's just better."

For more on Dewan's strong, post-split life, check out the video below.

