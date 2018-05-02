Jenna Dewan Says She Wants Mother's Day to Be All About Family Following Channing Tatum Split (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is hoping for a little extra quality time with her family this Mother's Day.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the Step Up star at the World of Dance FYC Event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she opened up about her low-key plans for the holiday.

"I always want Mother's Day to be, like, family. I want to do something together, I want to be with Evie, I just have a really nice day and then the next day, I want to go to the spa," said Dewan, who shares daughter Everly with Channing Tatum, whom she split from last month.

"That's what I want. I want the balance. I want the mommy time and then I want the me time," she continued. "So that's my plan."

According to Dewan, breakfast in bed is a tall order for her 4-year-old daughter. "I mean, that would be terrifying. No one wants Evie cooking breakfast for anybody ever," she joked. "She does make me a card, and her biggest thing is Color Me Mine, so she'll go and make me a cup. I have, like, a million for birthdays and everything. It's, like, coffee mugs galore at my house."

The 37-year-old actress definitely knows her daughter well, and told ET about a couple of mom hacks she's learned over the years.

"At this age, options are really good, not saying, 'What do you want to do?' 'You have this option or this option.' That was mind-blowing to me, how well that worked," she explained.

mom life last night♥️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

"Also not getting too excited about something, because I'm really giddy, so I'd be like, 'Oh my god!' It ruins it every time, then they won't do it again," she added. "So it's like, 'That's cool.' Just play it cool. It's like your dating someone. 'That's cool. Nice. Good job with that.'"

Dewan, who told ET that she's "really good" after her breakup with Tatum, isn't playing it cool about her excitement for World of Dance -- and hopes the show will be nominated for an Emmy.

"I really believe that we're changing the game in a lot of ways, especially for dancers. And to have that just continue to elevate and be seen by the Academy would be, like, absolutely amazing," she gushed.

Sesaon two of World of Dance premieres May 30 on NBC. See more on Dewan in the video below.

