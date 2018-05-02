Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Jenna Dewan After Introducing Her as 'Tatum'

Ellen DeGeneres seems truly embarrassed about her recent blunder.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the daytime talk show host trips up a bit upon introducing Jenna Dewan to the stage to join Jennifer Lopez.

When bringing out World of Dance judges Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Jenna, she accidentally calls the Step Up star "Jenna Dewan Tatum," which was the name she went by prior to her recent split from husband Channing Tatum. DeGeneres quickly corrects her mistake, and addresses it later on in the show.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” Ellen tells Jenna. “I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying…”

The 37-year-old actress-dancer smiles graciously and notes, “Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It’s truly, so amazing. It’s all love!”

Despite going public with their split last month, Jenna and Channing have remained focused on keeping a normal environment for their 4-year-old daughter, Everly. On Ellen, she opens up about how her daughter has joined in during the World of Dance rehearsals.

“Derek [Hough] and I were rehearsing and she wanted to be the judge. We gave her a piece of paper, and we did our performances and she was like, ‘Umm, six.’ You got a six but I got an eight!” Jenna jokes to Derek. “She was a tough judge!”

“She was! She was pretty strict,” he agrees. “I was like, 'Excuse me!'”

On Tuesday night, Jenna also opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about her life following her breakup. “I’m good," she said. "I’m really good. I so appreciate the love and everything.”

For more from Jenna, watch the clip below!

