Jennifer Lopez is working on a skincare line!

The 49-year-old multitalented entertainer, who looks practically the same as she did 20 years ago, is known for her ageless glow. While everyone has been trying to figure out her exact secrets for years, we're about to get one step closer to achieving her flawless complexion with her new skincare collection, which is set to drop next year.

Lopez announced the exciting news during a speaking event in New York City with the Wing this week, reported by Refinery 29.

"I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time, because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she told moderator Yari Blanco, who asked about her skincare regimen. "I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."

"It's going to be something that works," she added. "That's what you can count on when my name is on something."

Lopez has launched beauty products in the past, including signature fragrances and a makeup collection with Inglot. Although we don't have much detail on the skincare line yet, we have a feeling it'll be flying off the shelves.

