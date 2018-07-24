6 Beauty Products Jennifer Lopez Uses To Achieve Her Ageless Glow

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday, but we all know she appears decades younger as the singer, dancer and actress continues to age backward with her flawless skin and fit bod.

While we still try to figure out the secret to her Benjamin Button ways (for starters, she doesn't drink, smoke or drink coffee -- yes she is literally superhuman), we've gathered six makeup and skincare products the superstar uses to maintain her radiant complexion and signature glow.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From her go-to moisturizer to the foundation she relies on for her shows, peek the beauty buys to get one step closer to looking like J.Lo.

The performer requires a solid foundation that'll enhance her perfect base and stay put as she shakes her stuff on stage for her All I Have Las Vegas residency. Lopez's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed to Allure he applies the Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation. It has buildable matte coverage with a touch of luminosity that's still lightweight on the skin.

Sephora

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 35 $52

The brunette stunner has been famous for her envious glow for years, so it was no surprise when she launched her own makeup collection with Inglot in April. Lopez posted this gorgeous pic courtesy of the line's palette, and this highlighter trio is #JLoGlow on-the-go.

Inglot

Jennifer Lopez x Inglot Freedom System HD Highlighter Trio in J141 Gold Dust $18

Dr. Harold Lancer has been Lopez's skin guru for years. Louise Deschamps, the medical aesthetician to the stars at Lancer, dished to FashionMagazine.com the natural beauty uses Lancer's Method products at home in addition to coming in for facials and keeping a healthy lifestyle. The Method Polish works as an exfoliator to remove blackheads and enlarged pores. It resurfaces the skin to combat dryness, dullness and uneven texture.

Sephora

Lancer The Method: Polish $75

SPF is essential for the ageless mother of two who told People she never forgets to use L'Oreal's SPF moisturizers every single day to protect the skin. She also works out regularly, drinks plenty of water, takes off her makeup before bed and tries to get as much sleep as she can, along with using products with glycolic acid "to get that healthy glow and clear skin." This moisturizer, fortunately, has both.

Ulta

L’Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal SPF 30 Moisturizer $20

La Mer's iconic and luxurious Crème de la Mer has been known to be a favorite among celebs, and Lopez is no exception (it was rumored the songstress doused her whole body in the expensive cream). Barnes told Popsugar, "That's the one thing that's on the makeup station, no matter what."

Nordstrom

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream $175

If La Mer is too pricey, you're in luck as J.Lo also adores the more affordable Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 when a viewer called in to ask about her La Mer love affair.

Dermstore

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream $45

Watch the trailer of her new film, Second Act.

