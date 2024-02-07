If there's one person who knows how to pick an amazing gift, it's Oprah. Year after year, Oprah's "Favorite Things" list is full of thoughtful presents for every person on your list, from significant others to kids and even pets. So if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your Galentines this year, look no further than Oprah's trusted gifting picks.

This Galentine's Day, we're spreading the love to our besties, mothers, sisters and more with cozy gifts that encourage her to treat herself. From ridiculously soft blankets and plush socks to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many options for spoiling the women in your life. And you can never go wrong with a sweet treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.

Below, get ready for Galentine's Day and shop our favorite Oprah-approved gift ideas that will arrive in time for February 14th.

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker. $45 Shop Now

SHASHI Giselle Earrings Amazon SHASHI Giselle Earrings “With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings. $88 Shop Now

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Amazon The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies A great gift box for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more. $40 Shop Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Amazon Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly, making it great for pour-over coffees. It also has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. $195 Shop Now

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody "I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Oprah said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck." $45 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

