Spoil the women in your life with thoughtful gifts this Valentine's Day from Oprah's Favorite Things.
If there's one person who knows how to pick an amazing gift, it's Oprah. Year after year, Oprah's "Favorite Things" list is full of thoughtful presents for every person on your list, from significant others to kids and even pets. So if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your Galentines this year, look no further than Oprah's trusted gifting picks.
This Galentine's Day, we're spreading the love to our besties, mothers, sisters and more with cozy gifts that encourage her to treat herself. From ridiculously soft blankets and plush socks to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many options for spoiling the women in your life. And you can never go wrong with a sweet treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.
Below, get ready for Galentine's Day and shop our favorite Oprah-approved gift ideas that will arrive in time for February 14th.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep her warm and cozy in the cooler months.
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.
SHASHI Giselle Earrings
“With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings.
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
A great gift box for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.
Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide
Take out the guess work with this Charcuterie board. The perfect gift for someone who loves to host and loves Charcuterie boards.
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly, making it great for pour-over coffees. It also has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design.
Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”
Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo
Whether they're a beauty enthusiast or simply seeking a stylish solution for their travel essentials, the MALI + LILI Lola Beauty Bag Duo is a great pick.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
An Oprah-approved luxury beauty product to add to any winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.
TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
TRUFF, the popular seasoning and sauce brand, has secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list for consecutive years.
K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
"I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Oprah said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."
Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, a perfect companion for any jewelry box.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
RELATED CONTENT: