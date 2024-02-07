Gifts

The Best Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine That'll Arrive in Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:15 PM PST, February 7, 2024

Spoil the women in your life with thoughtful gifts this Valentine's Day from Oprah's Favorite Things.

If there's one person who knows how to pick an amazing gift, it's Oprah. Year after year, Oprah's "Favorite Things" list is full of thoughtful presents for every person on your list, from significant others to kids and even pets. So if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your Galentines this year, look no further than Oprah's trusted gifting picks. 

This Galentine's Day, we're spreading the love to our besties, mothers, sisters and more with cozy gifts that encourage her to treat herself. From ridiculously soft blankets and plush socks to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many options for spoiling the women in your life. And you can never go wrong with a sweet treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.

Below, get ready for Galentine's Day and shop our favorite Oprah-approved gift ideas that will arrive in time for February 14th.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep her warm and cozy in the cooler months.

$147 $105

Shop Now

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.

SHASHI Giselle Earrings

SHASHI Giselle Earrings
Amazon

SHASHI Giselle Earrings

“With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Amazon

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
Amazon

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

A great gift box for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.

Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide

Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide
Amazon

Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide

Take out the guess work with this Charcuterie board. The perfect gift for someone who loves to host and loves Charcuterie boards.

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$48 $36

With Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

$55 $44

On Amazon

Shop Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Amazon

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly, making it great for pour-over coffees. It also has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. 

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
Oprah Daily

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo
Amazon

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

Whether they're a beauty enthusiast or simply seeking a stylish solution for their travel essentials, the MALI + LILI Lola Beauty Bag Duo is a great pick.

$44 $32

With Coupon

Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Amazon

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

An Oprah-approved luxury beauty product to add to any winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
Amazon

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF, the popular seasoning and sauce brand, has secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list for consecutive years.

$65 $55

Shop Now

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Amazon

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

"I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Oprah said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Amazon

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, a perfect companion for any jewelry box.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

