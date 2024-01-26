Want to step up the usual box of chocolates this V-Day? We've got you covered.
Valentine's Day is all about expressing how much you love the special people in your life. You can't go wrong with the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates and a bouquet of roses, but to knock it out of the park this year, a personalized gift really shows how much you care.
Nothing says "I love you" like the perfect Valentine's Day gift. No matter how long you've been with your partner, finding the right gift can be tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options. However, finding a unique and customized gift for your loved one this V-Day should be less nerve-wracking with our help.
One of the first rules of choosing a knock-out gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your Valentine. What do they enjoy? Those who like nothing more than getting cozy after a long day or unwinding with a glass of whiskey may enjoy a custom blanket or custom candle to create the right ambiance. If your person enjoys the finer things in life, we've also included splurge-worthy gifts, like personalized jewelry and engraved designer perfume to really "wow" them.
The best gifts for your significant other aren’t necessarily something they need but something that will make them feel special. Ahead, we've curated the best personalized gifts your boo will adore this year.
The Best Personalized Valentine's Day Gifts for 2024
BaubleBar Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace
Design a special memento with you and your partners' initials on this gorgeous heart-shaped necklace offered in a variety of colors.
Uncommon Goods I Want to Hold Your Hand
This custom portrait featuring the two of you will be a big hit.
Mark & Graham Heart Embroidered Oversized Straw Beach Tote
Those who love getting their toes in the sand will smile every time they use this beach bag with an embroidered heart and their initial.
BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket
The best part of this cozy blanket from BaubleBar is that you can customize it with your initial.
Personalized Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
From the color the ribbon to the monogrammed letters, this personalized sensual floral perfume will be a well appreciate gift.
M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle
The coolest thing about this champagne bottle filled with M&Ms is that you can completely customize it from the colors of the candy to the text. You can even add graphics, like hearts or a picture of you and your partner.
Papier The Valentine's Day Mini Hardback Photo Book
Add your cherished photos to this custom book for a gift that they can proudly display on the coffee table.
Jiggy Personalized Puzzles
The best puzzle to put together (and to gift) may be one you create with personal photos with the help of Jiggy Puzzles Personalized Puzzle Creator.
Image3D Custom Viewfinder Reel
Get adorably sentimental with this viewfinder that comes with a code you can use to create a custom reel, which will be delivered in five days after you upload your personal photos.
YETI Custom Valentine's Day Designs
All of YETI's insulated tumblers, mugs and ice chests can be personalized for Valentine's Day.
StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch
A piece of art they will treasure, this custom cross stitch features your loving family. If you don't have children, you can put just the two of you or add your pets.
JourneyPrintShop Custom Travel Map Art
Do you and your partner love to travel together? Create artwork featuring the trips you've taken together with this custom design from Etsy.
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set (Gold)
Engrave initials, a message or even hearts on this delicate layering necklace from Gorjana.
Mint & Lily Personalized Heart Photo Necklace
Hidden inside this charming heart necklace is a photo of your choice. The necklace comes in silver, gold and rose gold tones.
YSL Beauty Y Eau de Toilette
Featuring woody notes with fresh floral undertones, the Y Eau de Toilette can be customized with a message or their initials.
Currlo Customized Valentine's Day Candle
Think of all the fun messages you can convey on this custom candle.
Sofia's Findings Personalized Decanter Set
They'll think of you every time they sip on their favorite drink with this personalized glass and decanter set.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Ticket to Love Box
Breakfast in bed, a movie of their choice or a full body massage are just a few of the tickets your significant other can cash in from this Ticket to Love Box.
Mint & Lily Tiny Stackable Name Ring
These understated stackable rings can be engraved with names, like yours and your partners for a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.
Williams Sonoma Giant Personalized Valentine's Day Cookies
A sweet treat is essential on Valentine's Day and these cookies literally have their name on them.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
RELATED CONTENT: