Gifts

20 Best Personalized Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for 2024: Shop Thoughtful and Unique Presents

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Personalized Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for 2024
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:06 AM PST, January 26, 2024

Want to step up the usual box of chocolates this V-Day? We've got you covered.

Valentine's Day is all about expressing how much you love the special people in your life. You can't go wrong with the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates and a bouquet of roses, but to knock it out of the park this year, a personalized gift really shows how much you care.

Nothing says "I love you" like the perfect Valentine's Day gift. No matter how long you've been with your partner, finding the right gift can be tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options. However, finding a unique and customized gift for your loved one this V-Day should be less nerve-wracking with our help. 

One of the first rules of choosing a knock-out gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your Valentine. What do they enjoy? Those who like nothing more than getting cozy after a long day or unwinding with a glass of whiskey may enjoy a custom blanket or custom candle to create the right ambiance. If your person enjoys the finer things in life, we've also included splurge-worthy gifts, like personalized jewelry and engraved designer perfume to really "wow" them. 

The best gifts for your significant other aren’t necessarily something they need but something that will make them feel special. Ahead, we've curated the best personalized gifts your boo will adore this year.

The Best Personalized Valentine's Day Gifts for 2024

BaubleBar Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace

BaubleBar Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace

Design a special memento with you and your partners' initials on this gorgeous heart-shaped necklace offered in a variety of colors.

Uncommon Goods I Want to Hold Your Hand

Uncommon Goods I Want to Hold Your Hand
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods I Want to Hold Your Hand

This custom portrait featuring the two of you will be a big hit.

Mark & Graham Heart Embroidered Oversized Straw Beach Tote

Mark & Graham Heart Embroidered Oversized Straw Beach Tote
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Heart Embroidered Oversized Straw Beach Tote

Those who love getting their toes in the sand will smile every time they use this beach bag with an embroidered heart and their initial.

BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket

BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Wrapped In Love Custom Blanket

The best part of this cozy blanket from BaubleBar is that you can customize it with your initial.

Personalized Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Personalized Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Dior

Personalized Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

From the color the ribbon to the monogrammed letters, this personalized sensual floral perfume will be a well appreciate gift.

M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle

M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle
M&M's

M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle

The coolest thing about this champagne bottle filled with M&Ms is that you can completely customize it from the colors of the candy to the text. You can even add graphics, like hearts or a picture of you and your partner.

Papier The Valentine's Day Mini Hardback Photo Book

Papier The Valentine's Day Mini Hardback Photo Book
Papier

Papier The Valentine's Day Mini Hardback Photo Book

Add your cherished photos to this custom book for a gift that they can proudly display on the coffee table.

Starting at $36

Shop Now

Jiggy Personalized Puzzles

Jiggy Personalized Puzzles
Jiggy Puzzles

Jiggy Personalized Puzzles

The best puzzle to put together (and to gift) may be one you create with personal photos with the help of Jiggy Puzzles Personalized Puzzle Creator. 

Starting at $40

Shop Now

Image3D Custom Viewfinder Reel

Image3D Custom Viewfinder Reel
Amazon

Image3D Custom Viewfinder Reel

Get adorably sentimental with this viewfinder that comes with a code you can use to create a custom reel, which will be delivered in five days after you upload your personal photos. 

YETI Custom Valentine's Day Designs

YETI Custom Valentine's Day Designs
YETI

YETI Custom Valentine's Day Designs

All of YETI's insulated tumblers, mugs and ice chests can be personalized for Valentine's Day.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch

StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch
Etsy

StitchFellas Custom Family Portrait Cross Stitch

A piece of art they will treasure, this custom cross stitch features your loving family. If you don't have children, you can put just the two of you or add your pets. 

Starting at $105

Shop Now

JourneyPrintShop Custom Travel Map Art

JourneyPrintShop Custom Travel Map Art
Etsy

JourneyPrintShop Custom Travel Map Art

Do you and your partner love to travel together? Create artwork featuring the trips you've taken together with this custom design from Etsy.

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set (Gold)

Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set (Gold)
Gorjana

Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set (Gold)

Engrave initials, a message or even hearts on this delicate layering necklace from Gorjana.

Mint & Lily Personalized Heart Photo Necklace

Mint & Lily Personalized Heart Photo Necklace
Mint & Lily

Mint & Lily Personalized Heart Photo Necklace

Hidden inside this charming heart necklace is a photo of your choice. The necklace comes in silver, gold and rose gold tones.

$98 $35

Shop Now

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Toilette

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Toilette
YSL Beauty

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Toilette

Featuring woody notes with fresh floral undertones, the Y Eau de Toilette can be customized with a message or their initials.

Currlo Customized Valentine's Day Candle

Currlo Customized Valentine's Day Candle
Etsy

Currlo Customized Valentine's Day Candle

Think of all the fun messages you can convey on this custom candle.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Sofia's Findings Personalized Decanter Set

Sofia's Findings Personalized Decanter Set
Amazon

Sofia's Findings Personalized Decanter Set

They'll think of you every time they sip on their favorite drink with this personalized glass and decanter set.

Uncommon Goods Personalized Ticket to Love Box

Uncommon Goods Personalized Ticket to Love Box
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Personalized Ticket to Love Box

Breakfast in bed, a movie of their choice or a full body massage are just a few of the tickets your significant other can cash in from this Ticket to Love Box.

Mint & Lily Tiny Stackable Name Ring

Mint & Lily Tiny Stackable Name Ring
Mint & Lily

Mint & Lily Tiny Stackable Name Ring

These understated stackable rings can be engraved with names, like yours and your partners for a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.

$79 $39

Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Giant Personalized Valentine's Day Cookies

Williams Sonoma Giant Personalized Valentine's Day Cookies
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Giant Personalized Valentine's Day Cookies

A sweet treat is essential on Valentine's Day and these cookies literally have their name on them.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fall in Love With These Adorable Valentine's Day Squishmallows

Gifts

Fall in Love With These Adorable Valentine's Day Squishmallows

15 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Gifts

15 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

The LEGO Flowers Seen on 'Abbott Elementary' Are on Sale Right Now

Sales & Deals

The LEGO Flowers Seen on 'Abbott Elementary' Are on Sale Right Now

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line Launches a New Color for V-Day

Home

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line Launches a New Color for V-Day

The Best Valentine's Day Cards to Send Your Love This Holiday

Gifts

The Best Valentine's Day Cards to Send Your Love This Holiday

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $500 Ahead of Valentine's Day

Gifts

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $500 Ahead of Valentine's Day

The Best Cologne for Men to Gift this Valentine's Day 2024

Gifts

The Best Cologne for Men to Gift this Valentine's Day 2024

Tags: