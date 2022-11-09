When it comes to holiday gift shopping, it's easy to get caught up in coveting the latest fashion trends — without considering how your purchases will fare in the long term. If you're tired of spending hundreds on gifts that don't stand the test of time, you might want to look into a more timeless option. Enter Michael Stars, a Los Angeles-based apparel company that specializes in affordable, locally made clothing built to last.

Between lazy mornings sipping cocoa with loved ones and nights spent binge-watching your favorite holiday specials, there are so many opportunities to get cozy this season. No matter who the special women on your gift list are, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't appreciate comfy, cute clothes to wear during the wintertime. From sumptuous cashmere sweaters to luxe loungewear, Michael Stars has so many holiday gift options for everyone on your list to achieve peak coziness.

Founded in 1986 by husband and wife duo Michael Cohen and Suzanne Lerner, Michael Stars is dedicated to creating "effortless, enduring fashion to go with you wherever you go in life." To oversee clothing quality, reduce the brand's carbon footprint, and ensure fair wages, over 85% of Michael Stars garments are made in Los Angeles. Additionally, the brand funds grassroots organizations to promote causes such as gender equality, voter engagement, and COVID-19 relief.

To help you find a warmhearted gift that won’t break your budget, we've rounded up our favorite styles to shop from Michael Stars that will make sure your loved ones stay warm and cozy this holiday season. From cashmere sweaters to thermal knit layers and even stylish socks, check out Michael Stars' collection of sustainable gifts.

Lucia Cashmere Pant Michael Stars Lucia Cashmere Pant Pair your cashmere knit with an equally soft pair of lounge pants with a relaxed silhouette. $288 Buy Now

Pernille Fairisle Sweater Michael Stars Pernille Fairisle Sweater Michael Stars makes dressing for the holidays a cinch with this festive Fairisle sweater, made with a cotton, nylon, and Merino wool blend. $238 Buy Now

Maddie Pullover Sweater Michael Stars Maddie Pullover Sweater You can never have too many sweaters, and this simple pullover — available in a rainbow of colors — will keep you warm for many winters to come. $178 Buy Now

Bell Turtleneck Michael Stars Bell Turtleneck This turtleneck is the ultimate layering piece for fall and winter, made of an ultra soft rib fabric. $88 Buy Now

Sumi Sweater Cardigan Michael Stars Sumi Sweater Cardigan Whether worn as outerwear with jeans or loungewear with pajamas, this sweater-coat hybrid helps you look put-together with ease. $248 Buy Now

Libby Legging Michael Stars Libby Legging Level up your loungewear with a pair of ribbed knit leggings with an adorable button cuff detail. $98 Buy Now

Fairisle Sock Michael Stars Fairisle Sock Who said socks have to be a boring holiday gift? With a pop of color for winter, this cotton pair is sure to make the perfect stocking stuffer. $22 Buy Now

Leti Jacket Michael Stars Leti Jacket Cozy bouclé brings warmth to this jacket with utility-inspired details like snap-flap pockets and an easy fit that you can wear for the cool months, and even years to come. $228 Buy Now

