The 22 Best Gifts On Sale At Nordstrom: Save on Gift Ideas for Men, Women, and Kids

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:31 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

Save big on your holiday shopping with up to 50% off the brands you love at Nordstrom.

As you embark on your holiday shopping journey and begin the task of checking off your gift list, rest assured — Nordstrom has something for everyone on your list. Nordstrom's holiday deals are offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty up to 50% off. With discounts on everything from luxury skincare to cozy shoes, now's the time to save on your gift shopping before it's too late.

Shop Nordstrom Gifts on Sale

Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier with steep discounts on our editors' favorite brands like Nike, Levi's, Free People, Barefoot Dreams, Adidas and more. The Nordstrom sale even has festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit before your next Christmas party. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all.  

Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks for gifts on sale at Nordstrom. 

Best Gifts for Women

Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat
Nordstrom

Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Brave the cold weather with this teddy-like fleece coat, which comes equipped with interior and exterior pockets for easy storage.

$200 $130

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

This Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep you warm when the days start to soon become chillier.

$145 $65

Shop Now

Marc Fisher Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

Marc Fisher Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

These knee-high boots, featuring a pointed toe and a stiletto heel, can be worn year-round for a variety of occasions. 

$269 $161

Shop Now

Laura Mercier Cosmic Stars Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio

Laura Mercier Cosmic Stars Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio
Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Cosmic Stars Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio

Laura Mercier's Cosmic Stars Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio comes with mini-sized creamy eyeshadow sticks in Amethyst, Au Naturel and Strapless.

$34 $29

Shop Now

KUT from the Kloth Meg Split Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

KUT from the Kloth Meg Split Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

KUT from the Kloth Meg Split Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Designed with eye-catching split hems, these full-length wide-leg jeans offer a snug fit. 

$109 $55

Shop Now

Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater

Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater
Nordstrom

Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater

Enjoy the cozy comfort of an oversized fit when you don this tunic-style cable stitch sweater.

$148 $99

Shop Now

Dolce Vita Evanka Loafer

Dolce Vita Evanka Loafer
Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Evanka Loafer

A lug sole adds a modern touch to these dune suede Dolce Vita Evanka Loafers.

$120 $78

Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Nordstrom

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$250 $213

Shop Now

Karl Lagerfeld Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat

Karl Lagerfeld Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat
Nordstrom

Karl Lagerfeld Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat

An enduring wardrobe staple complete with a belt fastening, this Karl Lagerfeld wool coat is ideal for keeping you warm and keeping the cold out.

$325 $180

Shop Now

Best Gifts for Men

Vineyard Vines Sankaty Quarter Zip Performance Polo

Vineyard Vines Sankaty Quarter Zip Performance Polo
Nordstrom

Vineyard Vines Sankaty Quarter Zip Performance Polo

This stretchy, moisture-wicking pullover is lightweight and suitable for layering. Plus, it helps maintain your comfort by regulating body temperature and combats odor to keep you feeling fresh. 

$128 $96

Shop Now

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer NN Sneaker

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer NN Sneaker
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer NN Sneaker

With Nike's springy Max Air cushioning, the Flynit Racer sneakers provide a natural and comfortable feel. 

$160 $100

Shop Now

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Whether you're running errands, going to the gym, or just relaxing on the couch, these lightweight joggers are designed for versatile wear.

$65 $29

Shop Now

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Duo

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Duo
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Duo

Give the gift of ultimate skin hydration with this moisturizing set from Kiehl's.

$69 $59

Shop Now

BOSS Skiles Quilted Bomber Jacket

BOSS Skiles Quilted Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom

BOSS Skiles Quilted Bomber Jacket

This sporty bomber jacket is designed with fleece sleeves for extra coziness and zip pockets to hold your essentials.

$228 $114

Shop Now

adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker

adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker
Nordstrom

adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker

The adidas Retropy E5 Sneakers combines Contemporary Boost with vintage '70s runner aesthetics for a unique style.

$135 $95

Shop Now

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Reportedly, Harry Styles is an avid fan of this unisex Tom Ford cologne, a spicy-sweet blend of tobacco, vanilla, tonka bean, and ginger.

$185 $157

Shop Now

Open Edit Skinny Fit Stretch Chino Pants

Open Edit Skinny Fit Stretch Chino Pants
Nordstrom

Open Edit Skinny Fit Stretch Chino Pants

Crafted from smooth, stretchy fabric, these chino pants are stylish and allow for comfortable movement.

$59 $38

Shop Now

Best Gifts for Kids

ALLBIRDS Kids' Wool Runner Sneaker

ALLBIRDS Kids' Wool Runner Sneaker
Nordstrom

ALLBIRDS Kids' Wool Runner Sneaker

This lightweight sneaker is made soft and comfortable with a superfine merino-wool upper. 

$70 $35

Shop Now

Treasure & Bond Kids' Floral Tiered Dress

Treasure & Bond Kids' Floral Tiered Dress
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Kids' Floral Tiered Dress

An adorable floral dress with flouncy tiered hem that's perfect for fall and winter occasions. 

$45 $24

Shop Now

Nike Kids' Tech Fleece Full Zip Hoodie

Nike Kids' Tech Fleece Full Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom

Nike Kids' Tech Fleece Full Zip Hoodie

Crafted to provide warmth without adding bulk, this tech fleece hoodie is a wardrobe essential. 

$105 $68

Shop Now

Treasure & Bond Kids' Stripe Hooded Woven Cotton Pullover

Treasure & Bond Kids' Stripe Hooded Woven Cotton Pullover
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Kids' Stripe Hooded Woven Cotton Pullover

This relaxed-fit hooded cotton pullover with stripes and a three-button placket offers an effortlessly cool look.

$49 $31

Shop Now

Nike Air Max Motif Sneaker

Nike Air Max Motif Sneaker
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max Motif Sneaker

This '80s iconic sneaker is designed with leather and mesh materials, Air cushioning and a grippy tread.

$120 $84

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

