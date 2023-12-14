Gifts

The Best Last-Minute Amazon Christmas Gifts Under $25 for Budget-Friendly Shopping

Shop for everyone on your list without breaking the bank.

While Santa may have an unlimited gifting budget, many of us don't. 

As we're easing down to the tail-end of holiday shopping, you're probably looking for last-minute Christmas gifts that are affordable. If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: Amazon, where great presents for $25 or less abound, is right at your fingertips. Amazon is always your best bet for scoring great finds for less, so you're already well on your way to putting a few more pennies in the piggy bank. 

Shop Amazon Gifts Under $25

Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Your friend who loves to cook? Check! The younger ones who love the toy aisle? Check, check! Find gifts for even the trickiest people to shop for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from on Amazon.

Ahead, browse gifts picks under $25 from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.

La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle

La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle

La Jolie Muse's Fresh Linen Candle smells wonderful and comes in a gift box.

$26 $22

Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This TikTok beloved body cream helps deliver smooth, glowing skin all year long with a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon

Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

For the wine lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great Secret Santa gift that holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.

$10 $8

Shop Now

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

The coffee lover will be delighted to receive this highly-rated French press coffee maker. 

$29 $23

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
Amazon

OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

For the boss who takes zoom calls on their phone, this phone stand is the perfect gift.

$14 $11

Shop Now

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope
Amazon

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add $25 on the dot, or any amount from $10 to $2,000.

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Amazon

Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this cooking olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.

Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun

Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun
Amazon

Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun

The whole family can enjoy this festive puzzle.

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Amazon

iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light
Amazon

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light

Your favorite bookworm can now read in bed at night with this nifty gadget.

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears
Amazon

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears build.

$20 $13

Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$24 $19

Shop Now

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Help them stay warm in this adorable and high-quality beanie from Carhartt available in 36 different color options.

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)
Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)

Treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to six pairs of cooling under-eye masks that work to diminish puffiness, bags and swelling.

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
Amazon

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop out of makeup and skincare containers.

$13 $10

Shop Now

HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers

HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Amazon

HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers

They'll love cozying up in these super cute and soft, plush slippers during the winter season.

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Amazon

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser

If there is a central location in the office or space on your desk, this aromatherapy diffuser is the gift that keeps on giving to disguise unwanted office smells. (Who put fish in the microwave?!)

$36 $26

Shop Now

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage every Christmas. This ball holds more than five surprises and opens into a playset.

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game
Amazon

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game

The Russian Roulette-style card game Exploding Kittens is popular for families because it delivers endless fun. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

