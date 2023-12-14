Shop for everyone on your list without breaking the bank.
While Santa may have an unlimited gifting budget, many of us don't.
As we're easing down to the tail-end of holiday shopping, you're probably looking for last-minute Christmas gifts that are affordable. If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: Amazon, where great presents for $25 or less abound, is right at your fingertips. Amazon is always your best bet for scoring great finds for less, so you're already well on your way to putting a few more pennies in the piggy bank.
Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Your friend who loves to cook? Check! The younger ones who love the toy aisle? Check, check! Find gifts for even the trickiest people to shop for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from on Amazon.
Ahead, browse gifts picks under $25 from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.
La Jolie Muse Scented Fresh Linen Candle
La Jolie Muse's Fresh Linen Candle smells wonderful and comes in a gift box.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
This TikTok beloved body cream helps deliver smooth, glowing skin all year long with a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
For the wine lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great Secret Santa gift that holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
The coffee lover will be delighted to receive this highly-rated French press coffee maker.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This fan-favorite lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.
OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
For the boss who takes zoom calls on their phone, this phone stand is the perfect gift.
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope
Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add $25 on the dot, or any amount from $10 to $2,000.
Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this cooking olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.
Galison Deck The Shelves – 1000 Piece Puzzle Fun
The whole family can enjoy this festive puzzle.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.
Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light
Your favorite bookworm can now read in bed at night with this nifty gadget.
LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears
You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears build.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Help them stay warm in this adorable and high-quality beanie from Carhartt available in 36 different color options.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)
Treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to six pairs of cooling under-eye masks that work to diminish puffiness, bags and swelling.
Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop out of makeup and skincare containers.
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
They'll love cozying up in these super cute and soft, plush slippers during the winter season.
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser
If there is a central location in the office or space on your desk, this aromatherapy diffuser is the gift that keeps on giving to disguise unwanted office smells. (Who put fish in the microwave?!)
L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage every Christmas. This ball holds more than five surprises and opens into a playset.
Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game
The Russian Roulette-style card game Exploding Kittens is popular for families because it delivers endless fun.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gifts