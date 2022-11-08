The Best Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal
Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift. Even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals.
Whether you need to arrive with — or send — a fun gag gift for White Elephant or a universally loved present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented air fresheners, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a white elephant gift for the coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable iced coffee maker, or a wine subscription box are thoughtful crowd pleasers.
We rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15, under $25, and under $50 to help you start holiday shopping early. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
Gifts for $15 or Less
The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift.
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
Is there anyone on your list who doesn't enjoy the smell of bacon?
Even if the person you're buying for isn't into gardening, this Cocktail Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing aromatic herbs.
For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
Gifts for $25 or Less
For gourmand lovers, this sampler set features five of Sephora's best-selling vanilla scents: By Rosie Jane Dulce perfume oil, Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid, Juliette Has A Gun Vanilla Vibes, NEST Madagascar Vanilla perfume oil, and Skylar Vanilla Sky. Choose your favorite, and redeem the included scent certificate for a travel-sized version.
Vegan, cooks and gardeners will love growing mushrooms at home.
For when you’d like to be truly wrapped in your blanket.
Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil.
The tiny wool stockings are gift enough, but they come equipped with aromatherapy balms for a gift that does double duty.
For those who thrive on game night, this Drunk Stoned or Stupid party game is great for chuckles.
Gifts for $50 or Less
Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now.
Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone.
Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.
Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you throw in their favorite bottles.
Play this classic game anywhere with a mini tabletop version.
The luxurious packaging of this premium tea advent calendar makes it an extra-special holiday gift.
This tote looks exactly like the iconic plastic bag, only it’s reusable and washable!
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
