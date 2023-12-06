Sponsored by Coach Outlet

The Best Holiday Gifts for Best Friends in 2023: Show Your Bestie Love With These Gift Ideas From Coach Outlet

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Show Your BFF Some Love With Coach Outlet's Next-Level Gifts
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:47 AM PST, December 6, 2023

Your bestie might love you even more when they unwrap one of these Coach Outlet finds this holiday season.

Your bestie knows you like no one else — just like you know everything about them. 

You've stood by each other's side through the highest of highs, lowest of lows and most memorable moments. If anyone can pick out the perfect present for your best friend, it's you. After years of cherished memories, make this holiday season one for the books with a gift from Coach Outlet that's as high-quality as your friendship (and made to last just as long).

Coach Outlet has an incredible selection of handbags, wallets, backpacks and clothing, and right now, the brand is offering up to 65% off some of the most coveted pieces. With this discount, you'll be able to get your best friend a stellar gift without busting your gift-giving budget. A win-win!

Shop Coach Outlet Holiday Gifts

Coach Outlet has some of the top gifts of the season for every type of best friend. Add a dash of cozy to your fashionable best bud's wardrobe with a fuzzy green shearling mini tote. For the work-buddy-turned-true-friend, try an elegant leather briefcase. Pencil in a few hangout dates before gifting your social butterfly bestie with a signature Coach canvas printed notebook.

There's certainly a gift at Coach Outlet for every kind of best friend out there — especially yours. Shop the top gifts from Coach Outlet for both guy and gal pals, including the best bags and wallets, clothing and other best-sellers like elegant jewelry and trendy jackets.

For the One Who's Down for Anything

When you have a wild idea, you know your BFF 4EVA will be right by your side. Find a gift that matches their adventurous spirit below.

Small Tote In Shearling

Small Tote In Shearling
Coach Outlet

Small Tote In Shearling

There are limited quantities of this green mini tote left, so you'll want to add it to your cart quickly.

$498 $348

Shop Now

Glossy Short Puffer

Glossy Short Puffer
Coach Outlet

Glossy Short Puffer

We are in love with this glossy, icy blue puffer jacket with hundreds of rave reviews.

$650 $228

Shop Now

Morgan Square Crossbody

Morgan Square Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Morgan Square Crossbody

This petite bag can only hold a few cards and essentials, but the bright red color makes a big statement.

$398 $119

Shop Now

Coach Blue Eau De Toilette 3 Piece Gift Set

Coach Blue Eau De Toilette 3 Piece Gift Set
Coach Outlet

Coach Blue Eau De Toilette 3 Piece Gift Set

This men's fragrance is inspired by blue skies, open roads and cool breezes.

For the One Who Picks You Up When You're Down

They're the first ones you call when things aren't going your way. Now it's your turn to spread some cheer with these incredible gift ideas.

Klare Crossbody

Klare Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody

A hand-free crossbody is great for the on-the-go pal—especially when it's this stylish. 

$450 $179

Shop Now

Liam Compact Brief

Liam Compact Brief
Coach Outlet

Liam Compact Brief

Upgrade their morning commute with this posh leather briefcase-style bag.

$450 $180

Shop Now

Mini Rowan File Bag

Mini Rowan File Bag
Coach Outlet

Mini Rowan File Bag

One of Coach Outlet's bestsellers, the Mini Rowan File Bag comes in various colors ideal for everyday wear. 

$250 $75

Shop Now

Down Jacket With Shearling Collar

Down Jacket With Shearling Collar
Coach Outlet

Down Jacket With Shearling Collar

Every time your best bud slips on this warm coat filled with down, they'll think of you.

$750 $262

Shop Now

For the One You See the World With

You've racked up the frequent flier miles with this globetrotting friend who loves to explore new places, including Disney parks around the world. 

North South Phone Crossbody

North South Phone Crossbody
Coach Outlet

North South Phone Crossbody

Perfect for the days you want to travel light. This crossbody phone bag is big enough to carry all of your essentials.

$228 $68

Shop Now

Court Backpack In Signature Canvas

Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Court Backpack In Signature Canvas

Stay hands-free when traveling and a backpack is always a safe bet.

$450 $149

Shop Now

Uv Protection Signature Mini Umbrella

Uv Protection Signature Mini Umbrella
Coach Outlet

Uv Protection Signature Mini Umbrella

Available in four different color patterns, this is an umbrella that makes a statement.

$78 $29

Shop Now

Mini Jamie Camera Bag With Plaid Print

Mini Jamie Camera Bag With Plaid Print
Coach Outlet

Mini Jamie Camera Bag With Plaid Print

The brown plaid print is a timeless pattern that can be worn year after year. 

$278 $83

Shop Now

Sprint Backpack In Colorblock

Sprint Backpack In Colorblock
Coach Outlet

Sprint Backpack In Colorblock

Upscale pebble leather, versatile pockets, inside zippers and speedclip closures create a high-end backpack that will elevate any look.

$750 $300

Shop Now

For the One Who Loves a Chill Night In

This homebody BFF loves a movie night, game night, small dinner party or any other activity that brings close friends closer. Show them you care with these thoughtful gifts.

Sporty Coach Long Sleeve Shirt

Sporty Coach Long Sleeve Shirt
Coach Outlet

Sporty Coach Long Sleeve Shirt

A simple long-sleeved with the Coach logo will become one of their wardrobe staples. 

$198 $99

Shop Now

Notebook In Signature Canvas

Notebook In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Notebook In Signature Canvas

Available in three signature canvas colors, this notebook lets you take notes in style. 

Signature Calf Length Socks

Signature Calf Length Socks
Coach Outlet

Signature Calf Length Socks

Gifting socks on the holidays is popular, but the Coach logo print helps these stand out from the pack.

$78 $39

Shop Now

Zennie Slipper In Signature Shearling

Zennie Slipper In Signature Shearling
Coach Outlet

Zennie Slipper In Signature Shearling

Keep their toes cozy with these colorful shearling slippers. 

$198 $89

Shop Now

Plaid Pajama Set

Plaid Pajama Set
Coach Outlet

Plaid Pajama Set

Make getting ready for bed more exciting with these 100% cotton plaid pajamas.

$298 $104

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

