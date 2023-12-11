Gifts

29 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Husband That Will Make Him Feel Loved

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gifts for husband
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:48 PM PST, December 11, 2023

Show your husband some love this holiday season with these creative gift ideas.

No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your husband who may already have everything he will ever need is tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options out there. Whether Christmas is your husband's favorite time of year, he has a wintertime birthday, you're prepping for eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations or you simply just want to make him feel special, finding a unique gift for your husband should be less nerve-wracking with our help. 

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient: in this case, your husband. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the homebody, the fitness fanatic to the techie, guys are a diverse group. We're here to lend a hand this year, no matter what category hubby fits into. 

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something he needs but something that will make him feel special and show him you know him better than anyone else.  Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your husband will adore this holiday season. Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching, so be sure to shop now.

Best Holiday Cooking Gifts for Him

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Elevate his morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors. 

$150 $105

Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Amazon

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos

If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.

Truff Holiday Gift Pack

Truff Holiday Gift Pack
Amazon

Truff Holiday Gift Pack

The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Walmart

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.

$79 $39

Shop Now

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug
Amazon

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug

The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.

FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Food52

FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambiance and making s'mores just about anywhere.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Uncommon Goods

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind. 

$249 $175

Shop Now

ButcherBox

ButcherBox
ButcherBox

ButcherBox

ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep.

Starting at $169

Shop Now

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Amazon

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Oprah Winfrey included this pizza oven on her Favorite Things list for 2023, so you know it will be a hit with the pizza lover. She praised the oven, saying "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.”

$999 $899

Shop Now

Best Holiday Self-Care and Grooming Gifts for Him

Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon

Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
Nordstrom

Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)

The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Sephora

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

$60 $48

with coupon

Shop Now

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set

This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.

Golf Accessory Gift Set

Golf Accessory Gift Set
Amazon

Golf Accessory Gift Set

For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. 

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Amazon

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care

This Beard and Grooming kit is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard, including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. 

Best Holiday Tech Gifts for Him

Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle

Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle
Amazon

Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle

Give the gift of virtual reality with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset bundle, complete with the immersive Asgard's Wrath 2 and Touch Plus controllers. They'll be able to explore countless virtual worlds. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade), right now they're on sale at Amazon.

$249 $200

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch and this one comes with the ever-popular Mario Kart racing game. 

Microsoft Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle

Microsoft Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle
Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle

Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series X are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. This bundle comes with two games so they're ready to play as soon as the package is unwrapped. 

$559 $489

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

Useful and thoughtful, the Apple Watch Series 8 with a graphite stainless steel case and black sports band is currently on sale.

$699 $549

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room.

$520 $380

Shop Now

Best Holiday Fashion Gifts for Him

Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Recycled Wool Blend Scarf

Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Recycled Wool Blend Scarf
Nordstrom

Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Recycled Wool Blend Scarf

He will be warm and stylish when wearing this wool blend scarf from Polo Ralph Lauren.

L.L.Bean Men's Wicked Good Moccasins

L.L.Bean Men's Wicked Good Moccasins
L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean Men's Wicked Good Moccasins

These cozy shearling-lined moccasin slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.

Citizen Crystal Watch

Citizen Crystal Watch
Citizen Watches

Citizen Crystal Watch

Add to his watch collection with this gorgeous gold timepiece from Citizen Watches. Right now, they're offering 25% off for a limited time.

$550 $440

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Briefcase

Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Briefcase
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Briefcase

Upgrade his current briefcase to this sleek leather option that can be personalized with his initials. 

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.

$108 $52 and up

Shop Now

Allbirds Men's Wool Runner 2

Allbirds Men's Wool Runner 2
Allbirds

Allbirds Men's Wool Runner 2

With their temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking capabilities and plush comfort, whether worn with socks or not, these sneakers are a versatile choice for every season.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

These Presents Only Seem Expensive: Shop 20 Gifts Under $25 on Amazon

Gifts

These Presents Only Seem Expensive: Shop 20 Gifts Under $25 on Amazon

The Best Hanukkah Gifts for All 8 Nights: Pajamas, Books and More

Gifts

The Best Hanukkah Gifts for All 8 Nights: Pajamas, Books and More

16 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans

Best Lists

16 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Pop Culture Fans

Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less

Gifts

Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less

Make the Holidays Sweet With the 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Gifts

Make the Holidays Sweet With the 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

The Best Men's Cologne Gifts to Give this Holiday Season

Gifts

The Best Men's Cologne Gifts to Give this Holiday Season

 

Tags: