Show your husband some love this holiday season with these creative gift ideas.
No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your husband who may already have everything he will ever need is tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options out there. Whether Christmas is your husband's favorite time of year, he has a wintertime birthday, you're prepping for eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations or you simply just want to make him feel special, finding a unique gift for your husband should be less nerve-wracking with our help.
One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient: in this case, your husband. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the homebody, the fitness fanatic to the techie, guys are a diverse group. We're here to lend a hand this year, no matter what category hubby fits into.
The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something he needs but something that will make him feel special and show him you know him better than anyone else. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your husband will adore this holiday season. Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching, so be sure to shop now.
Best Holiday Cooking Gifts for Him
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Elevate his morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors.
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Truff Holiday Gift Pack
The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."
KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug
The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.
FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambiance and making s'mores just about anywhere.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind.
ButcherBox
ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep.
Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Oprah Winfrey included this pizza oven on her Favorite Things list for 2023, so you know it will be a hit with the pizza lover. She praised the oven, saying "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.”
Best Holiday Self-Care and Grooming Gifts for Him
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.
Golf Accessory Gift Set
For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots.
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
This Beard and Grooming kit is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard, including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth.
Best Holiday Tech Gifts for Him
Meta Quest 3 Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle
Give the gift of virtual reality with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset bundle, complete with the immersive Asgard's Wrath 2 and Touch Plus controllers. They'll be able to explore countless virtual worlds.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade), right now they're on sale at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch and this one comes with the ever-popular Mario Kart racing game.
Microsoft Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series X are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. This bundle comes with two games so they're ready to play as soon as the package is unwrapped.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Useful and thoughtful, the Apple Watch Series 8 with a graphite stainless steel case and black sports band is currently on sale.
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room.
Best Holiday Fashion Gifts for Him
Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Recycled Wool Blend Scarf
He will be warm and stylish when wearing this wool blend scarf from Polo Ralph Lauren.
L.L.Bean Men's Wicked Good Moccasins
These cozy shearling-lined moccasin slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.
Citizen Crystal Watch
Add to his watch collection with this gorgeous gold timepiece from Citizen Watches. Right now, they're offering 25% off for a limited time.
Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Briefcase
Upgrade his current briefcase to this sleek leather option that can be personalized with his initials.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner 2
With their temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking capabilities and plush comfort, whether worn with socks or not, these sneakers are a versatile choice for every season.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: