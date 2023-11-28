Gifts

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know This Holiday Season

By Rebecca Rovenstine and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:50 PM PST, November 28, 2023

Shop for those who love a good workout this holiday season with our help.

We all have that friend or family member who loves to get their sweat on.

Whether they're into running, cycling or hopping on the latest virtual workout classes at home, the best fitness gifts can motivate them for their next session or even help them freshen up their at-home gym. Fitness lovers will be delighted to unwrap any gift that will help them achieve their workout goals, reach their peak performance or improve their overall health. 

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone who's a workout devotee, there's always new gear to enhance their favorite routine. From gear to apparel, we've rounded up 2023's best fitness gifts on the market right now that are useful and look good doing it. For those that pump iron, grab a Theragun to knead out any knots post-workout. And if your loved one prefers using an at-home gym, we've found the gear that can take their workouts to the next level.

To help you out with your shopping this year, we've curated our top fitness gift picks for this holiday season. Ahead, shop our wide selection of workout gear, clothing and accessories.

ToeSox Low Rise Half Toe Grip Socks

ToeSox Low Rise Half Toe Grip Socks
Amazon

ToeSox Low Rise Half Toe Grip Socks

Update their Pilates sock stash with this great pair from ToeSox. These socks come in 19 colors and prints and a range of sizes.

TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill

TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill
Amazon

TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill

An under-desk treadmill can help get your steps in while not missing anything at work. It's also easy to move and place in your living room or bedroom to catch up on your favorite shows while getting your heart rate up and maintaining your fitness goals.

$249 $158

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118 $39-$79

Shop Now

Bala Power Ring

Bala Power Ring
Amazon

Bala Power Ring

You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. 

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$389 $330

With Coupon

Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. 

$199 $149

Shop Now

Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Amazon

Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. They're great to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts and more. 

$49 $41

Shop Now

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Every athlete knows hydration is key, so help them out by getting their daily water intake with this bottle from Hydro Flask. 

$50 $35

Shop Now

Alo Warrior Yoga Mat

Alo Warrior Yoga Mat
alo

Alo Warrior Yoga Mat

An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This cushioned yoga mat from Alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Clever Fox Wellness Planner

Clever Fox Wellness Planner
Amazon

Clever Fox Wellness Planner

If your friends are just starting out on their fitness journey, this wellness planner will be a big help. The journal helps you set goals, track your habits, log your diet and easily look at your results in one place.

TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle

TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle
Amazon

TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle

For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace. 

$140 $124 after coupon

Shop Now

Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set

Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set
Amazon

Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set

Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that any fitness lover would want. This gift set offers more than 125 cups of tea. Vahdam is a tea company loved by celebrities including Oprah, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt and Sarah Jessica Parker. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549 $350

Shop Now

lululemon Studio Mirror

lululemon Studio Mirror
Mirror

lululemon Studio Mirror

They'll be thrilled to get their fitness on with this high-tech mirror that works with any type of decor. It's perfect for giftees looking for a way to follow along with and track workouts that feels effortlessly modern and stylish. 

SoulCycle At-Home Bike

SoulCycle At-Home Bike
SoulCycle

SoulCycle At-Home Bike

They can join live daily classes or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor on this at-home bike. The “free ride” feature even allows them to do their own thing while listening to music, streaming their favorite shows or exploring a new city. 

$2,500 $1,500

Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

