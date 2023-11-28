We all have that friend or family member who loves to get their sweat on.

Whether they're into running, cycling or hopping on the latest virtual workout classes at home, the best fitness gifts can motivate them for their next session or even help them freshen up their at-home gym. Fitness lovers will be delighted to unwrap any gift that will help them achieve their workout goals, reach their peak performance or improve their overall health.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone who's a workout devotee, there's always new gear to enhance their favorite routine. From gear to apparel, we've rounded up 2023's best fitness gifts on the market right now that are useful and look good doing it. For those that pump iron, grab a Theragun to knead out any knots post-workout. And if your loved one prefers using an at-home gym, we've found the gear that can take their workouts to the next level.

To help you out with your shopping this year, we've curated our top fitness gift picks for this holiday season. Ahead, shop our wide selection of workout gear, clothing and accessories.

TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill Amazon TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill An under-desk treadmill can help get your steps in while not missing anything at work. It's also easy to move and place in your living room or bedroom to catch up on your favorite shows while getting your heart rate up and maintaining your fitness goals. $249 $158 Shop Now

Bala Power Ring Amazon Bala Power Ring You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. $89 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. $199 $149 Shop Now

Alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo Alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This cushioned yoga mat from Alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done. $128 $89 Shop Now

Clever Fox Wellness Planner Amazon Clever Fox Wellness Planner If your friends are just starting out on their fitness journey, this wellness planner will be a big help. The journal helps you set goals, track your habits, log your diet and easily look at your results in one place. $25 Shop Now

Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set Amazon Vahdam Turmeric Herbal Tea Gift Set Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that any fitness lover would want. This gift set offers more than 125 cups of tea. Vahdam is a tea company loved by celebrities including Oprah, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt and Sarah Jessica Parker. $30 $20 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $350 Shop Now

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror They'll be thrilled to get their fitness on with this high-tech mirror that works with any type of decor. It's perfect for giftees looking for a way to follow along with and track workouts that feels effortlessly modern and stylish. $995 Shop Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike They can join live daily classes or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor on this at-home bike. The “free ride” feature even allows them to do their own thing while listening to music, streaming their favorite shows or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,500 Shop Now

