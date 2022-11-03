It's officially holiday shopping season. To help you find a great gift for everyone on your list this year — whether that's your partner, friend, mom, dad, sibling, family member, co-worker, boss, anyone! — ET is here to help you with our ultimate holiday gift guide. We've selected the best gift idea options to shop in 2022, along with holiday deals on gifts to help you save money this year.

Best Holiday Gift Guides 2022

12 Best lululemon Gifts for Women and Men

Gifts that are so good you'll want to keep them for yourself.

40 Best Gifts for Women in 2022

These gifts will put a smile on their face no matter your budget.

Hottest Gifts for Men

We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

30 Most-Loved Gifts on Amazon

Take the guesswork out of your holiday shopping.

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget

Shop top gift ideas she'll actually love.

18 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts

These gifts will ensure you get invited back to the next gathering.

The Best Gifts for Chefs

Make the holidays sweet with gifts from Le Creuset, Always Pan, KitchenAid, and more.

15 Thoughtful and Unique Gift Ideas for Your Wife

Your wife will absolutely love these holiday gifts.

Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart

Shop sustainable jewelry for the special someone in your life.

Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms

Celebrate new moms this holiday season.

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

NuFace, Dyson, Coach, La Mer and more.

The Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

For the people on your list with green thumbs.

Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Shop tech, home, beauty, shoes, and more.

Magical Gifts for Potterheads of All Ages

Be a wizard at gifting people who love Harry Potter.

Best Star Wars Gifts

Legos, plushies, collectible action figures and more.

17 Gift Ideas for Boys Who Are Ultimate Marvel Fans

From Spiderman to Black Panther, these gifts will be a great addition to any fan's collection.

Best Golf Gifts

Gifts for golfer that they'll actually use out on the green.

Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget

Get creative with these stocking stuffer gift ideas.

Stocking Stuffers for Adults

Shop stocking stuffers for adults from funny to practical.

Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Must-have beauty, fashion, room decor and more.

10 Best Pickleball Paddles to Gift

For the avid pickleball players in your life.

Relaxing Gift Ideas to Help Relieve Stress

Give the gift of calm with weighted blankets, massage devices, and more.

Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends

Shop holiday gifts for cat and dog lovers.

Gifts for Coffee Lovers

25 coffee-inspired gift ideas from brewers to coffee subscriptions.

Best Subscription Boxes to Gift

Whether they love clothes, skincare or snacks.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Gifts From Small Businesses

The annual list is celebrating its 26th anniversary with 104 gift ideas.

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

You don't need to break the bank to give an Oprah-approved gift.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Picks include everything from a stuffed waffle maker to hot sauce.

Kris Jenner's Picks for Personalized Gifts

Personalized gifts and holiday cards that are both meaningful and one-of-a-kind.

Alicia Keys' First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Fall for Alicia Keys' outerwear and Athleta holiday designs.

Leslie Odom Jr.'s Favorite Gifts and Decor from Nordstrom

Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife share seasonal gift and decor inspiration.

Oprah's Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, and Towels Are 30% Off

Save on Oprah's favorites from Cozy Earth with our exclusive discount code.

Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Treat people with kindness this holiday season.

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Ideas

Gifts for the Bravoholics in your life.

Sephora's Most-Wanted Holiday Beauty Gifts

Shop limited edition gift sets while they're in stock.

SkinCeuticals Gift Sets

Shop fan-favorite bundles and regimens for every skin care need.

The Best Skincare Gift Sets for Her

Tatcha, Kiehl's, The Ordinary and more.

The Best Fragrance Gift Sets

Perfumes and colognes from Le Labo, Chanel, Tom Ford, and more.

Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

Shop our favorite gifts under $50.

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays

From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites.

The Best Deals on Toys and Games at Amazon

Check popular toys and games off your shopping list.

Every year, the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars have become a beloved tradition to count down the days until your favorite holiday by opening a door to reveal a new treat every day. The excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children, so we've rounded up the best Advent calendars of 2022 whether you love coffee, beauty, wine, or chocolate.

Best Holiday Advent Calendars 2022

Best Beauty Holiday Advent Calendars

A beauty gift every day makes counting down to the holidays even more fun.

Best Wine Advent Calendars and Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift

Red, white, rosé, orange, whatever!

Best Coffee Advent Calendars

Brew some holiday cheer each morning.

Best Advent Calendars for Kids 2022

Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, Lego, Disney, and more.

35 Best Advent Calendars Under $50

The best Advent calendars for everyone on your list.

Disney Advent Calendars On Sale at Amazon

Disney's best-selling Advent Calendars are now marked down at Amazon.

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for 2022

The famed Advent calendar includes 24 popular makeup and skincare favorites.

The Space NK Advent Calendar Saves You Over $700 on Beauty Gifts

A perfect gift for makeup and skincare-obsessives.

