25 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget: Shop Tech, Home, Beauty, Shoes and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
As much as we love the holiday season, buying gifts for all of the women in your life can get incredibly expensive. Luckily, Amazon has tons of gift ideas for your loved ones from Laneige beauty to Apple products and everything in between.

Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend, sister, mother, best friend, or really any special woman you know, you can save on holiday gifts at Amazon's Holiday Sale. For the beauty guru, treat her to Olaplex hair care or an old Hollywood-style makeup mirror. The homebody in your life will love a weighted blanket to match her room, or a luxe Le Creuset dutch oven. Have absolutely no idea what she likes? UGG slippers and Laneige lip sleeping masks are universal crowd-pleasers.

If you're looking to treat the woman in your life to a gift she'll love — without risking credit card debt — check out our 25 favorite gifts ideas on Amazon for every budget.

The Best Gifts on Amazon for Women

Gifts $30 and Under

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Right now, it's on sale for $16.80 in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.

$24
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Every product from Olaplex can transform your hair, but if you're new to the brand start with No. 3 Repairing Treatment. It delivers intense moisture and strengthens hair from within to repair damaged ends and fix broken bonds. 

$30
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps her skin and hair in pristine condition.

$36$16
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Amazon
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel

Replenish your skin overnight with this brightening and hydrating mask that works to strengthen your skin's barrier. 

$29
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
SunUV Gel Nail Light for Nail Polish
SunUV Gel Nail Light for Nail Polish
Amazon
SunUV Gel Nail Light for Nail Polish

Upgrade her home manicures with this UV gel lamp with over 30,000 five-star reviews.

$40$26

Gifts $50 and Under

JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 18,000 glowing reviews and it's 40% off right now. Need we say more?

$60$35
ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket
ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket
Amazon
ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket

Give the gift of a better night's sleep with a soothing weighted blanket in a rainbow of colors to match your loved one's room.

$60$47
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4
Amazon
Lysenn Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4

We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.

$34
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$73
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Amazon
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Dry, damaged hair may can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. And it's vegan and cruelty free.

$39
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Amazon
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 42,000 5-star reviews, this diffuser is a great addition to any home.

$70$34 WITH COUPON
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Help her stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask

$55
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror
Amazon
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror

Give her beauty routine an Old Hollywood-style upgrade with a lighted vanity, complete with three different light settings.

$70$45
WITH COUPON

Gifts $100 and Under

Elephas Mini WiFi Projector
ELEPHAS Mini WiFi Projector
Amazon
Elephas Mini WiFi Projector

Take your movie nights to the next level with this mini projector which allows you to select your content through WiFi connection or by plugging in your iPhone. 

$150$75
Toloco Massage Gun
TOLOCO Massage Gun
Amazon
Toloco Massage Gun

This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. 

$220$60
WITH COUPON
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90
Wild One Nylon Adjustable Length Leash and Poop Bag Carrier Set
Wild One Nylon Adjustable Length Leash and Poop Bag Carrier Set
Amazon
Wild One Nylon Adjustable Length Leash and Poop Bag Carrier Set

For the dog lover, this Wild One leash and poop bag carrier set is equally adorable and functional.

$64
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote

For traveling, work, and everyday errands, this gorgeous vegan leather tote is nearly $80 off.

$148$66

$100 and Up Gifts for Women

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

The Beats By Dre x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale shortly after the release. Here's your chance to score earbuds on a discount from the new collab.

$200$180
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.

$190$170
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart

Splurge on this classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven she's been eyeing for months in one of the brand's most beloved colors, the fiery red-orange Flame.

$352
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.

$160
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Unisex-Adult Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it did on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it durable and lightweight. 

$200$131

