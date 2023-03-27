No matter if you're streaming this week's newest TV shows, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly from brands like Samsung, LG and Amazon.

March Madness Final Four 2023 begins this week, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your at-home setup with massive TV deals across your favorite brands. Whether you are in need of a new flatscreen to watch this year's NCAA tournament or looking to save on the best 4K gaming TVs, highly rated TV models are on sale to upgrade your living room.

Ahead, don't miss out on your chance to get a TV for the best price and save up to $2,500 with all of the best TV deals going on now.

Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including its newest Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Best Amazon TV Deals

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.

Best Walmart TV Deals

Best LG TV Deals

LG's deals include up to $850 off smart TV. Stream your favorites on Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more on top-rated TVs with lifelike picture quality.

