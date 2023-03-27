The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week: Get Up to $2,500 off TVs from Samsung, LG, Amazon, and More
No matter if you're streaming this week's newest TV shows, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly from brands like Samsung, LG and Amazon.
March Madness Final Four 2023 begins this week, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your at-home setup with massive TV deals across your favorite brands. Whether you are in need of a new flatscreen to watch this year's NCAA tournament or looking to save on the best 4K gaming TVs, highly rated TV models are on sale to upgrade your living room.
Ahead, don't miss out on your chance to get a TV for the best price and save up to $2,500 with all of the best TV deals going on now.
Best Samsung TV Deals
Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including its newest Neo QLED 4K TVs.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Best Amazon TV Deals
Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.
Score a huge deal on this already discounted Fire TV. Experience brilliant 4K entertainment all in one place using this Alexa-enabled voice remote.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
Take $100 off this Fire TV-powered option from Toshiba, complete with 4K visuals and Dolby Vision HDR.
Best Walmart TV Deals
Designed with LG's advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a great experience.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
Best LG TV Deals
LG's deals include up to $850 off smart TV. Stream your favorites on Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and more on top-rated TVs with lifelike picture quality.
Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture on this LG TV that adjusts your viewing settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
LG's 4K UHD TV feature an a5 Gen AI 5 Processor to enhance picture and sound while bringing sharper definition.
