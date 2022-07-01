10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Every year, new video game titles come out with newly enhanced graphics and an interesting storyline. This summer alone, video games like The Quarry, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Capcom Fighting Collection and others are giving us new entertaining ways to stay cool despite the blistering summer heat outside. Regardless of the console wars between the PS4, PS5, Xbox One Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch, every person who games wants the best living room setting. To elevate your set-up, we've found the best 4K gaming TVs for every console.

Since Samsung officially launched the Samsung Gaming Hub, players can use the Xbox app (and their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription) to play Xbox titles without their Xbox. With TVs like The Frame being eligible for the new Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung's 2022 TV lineup is the ideal fit for anyone who hasn't been able to grab a new Xbox console. But every person with a physical Xbox console (and other gaming consoles as well) can benefit from the processing speed on Samsung's best-selling TV models.

Other top-rated brands like LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio Viziohave stellar display screens that can keep up with all your action scenes and even make it easier to navigate those super dimly-lit hallways in your favorite horror titles. Features like a high refresh rate, quality screen and fast processor are just some characteristics that make up the best 4K gaming TVs on the market. The best 4K gaming TVs are also equipped with technology that makes them ideal for newer consoles whenever you're ready to upgrade to a new system.

Best Gaming TVs for 2022

Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 65-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. $2,600 $1,600 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022

Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against Omicron

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More