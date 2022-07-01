10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More
Every year, new video game titles come out with newly enhanced graphics and an interesting storyline. This summer alone, video games like The Quarry, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Capcom Fighting Collection and others are giving us new entertaining ways to stay cool despite the blistering summer heat outside. Regardless of the console wars between the PS4, PS5, Xbox One Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch, every person who games wants the best living room setting. To elevate your set-up, we've found the best 4K gaming TVs for every console.
Since Samsung officially launched the Samsung Gaming Hub, players can use the Xbox app (and their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription) to play Xbox titles without their Xbox. With TVs like The Frame being eligible for the new Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung's 2022 TV lineup is the ideal fit for anyone who hasn't been able to grab a new Xbox console. But every person with a physical Xbox console (and other gaming consoles as well) can benefit from the processing speed on Samsung's best-selling TV models.
Other top-rated brands like LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio Viziohave stellar display screens that can keep up with all your action scenes and even make it easier to navigate those super dimly-lit hallways in your favorite horror titles. Features like a high refresh rate, quality screen and fast processor are just some characteristics that make up the best 4K gaming TVs on the market. The best 4K gaming TVs are also equipped with technology that makes them ideal for newer consoles whenever you're ready to upgrade to a new system.
Best Gaming TVs for 2022
This LG 4K Smart QLED TV isn't restricted to just backlighting. With its self-luminous display, you can experience accurate color and contract with every pixel. Plus, this TV has built-in Bluetooth surround sound for a more engaging gaming experience.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
If your living room is in direct sunlight or you just have a really bright room, the Hisense U6G 4K Smart TV is the ideal match for you and your gaming needs. Its Full Array Local Dimming Zones help amp up the brightness when you need it most, so it's easier to see in dark cut scenes and when the sun is shinning through your curtains.
Keep up with all the action in your favorite video game titles thanks to the 4K120 Hz Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ refresh rate displays. With the FreeSync Premium Pro technology, you can game without any screen tearing or lagging.
With Alexa compatibility and a 120Hz refresh rate you can use your Alexa device to seamlessly adjust the volume while you continue to navigate the kingdom of Hyrule in The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Enjoy the same quality QLED display on a budget with this TCL 4K Smart TV. Its built-in HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision replicates more realistic colors and contract values, for a more life-like gaming experience.
Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 65-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue.
Use the Sony A8H OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV to catch up on a multiplayer game with your friends in your living room. Otherwise, you can use the stunning OLED displays as a second monitor for your PC gaming set up. Plus, the two HDMI 2.1 ports makes this television a bit better for gamers with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
With this Vizio TV's fast IQ Active Processor and ProGaming Engine, this 4k TV is engineered for enjoying video games. The auto Game Mode automatically optimizes the display screen's image for a smoother and lag-free gaming experience.
