Celebrating Summer Game Fest season, the huge Xbox Deals Unlocked sale is now in full swing with big discounts on hundreds of games. Microsoft’s annual summer sale has slashed the price of games by up to 90% off, starting as low as $6. From the best RPGs to new releases and even the first deals on titles like Dead Island 2 and Hi-Fi RUSH, you'll find games marked down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in months.

Shop the Xbox Sale

Now through Monday, June 19, Xbox Deals Unlocked 2023 is a sale gamers won't want to miss to score numerous digital titles at a serious discount. Ahead of this weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase followed by the first major Starfield Direct, Microsoft is gearing up to reveal some big surprises and first looks at what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

We've scoured the plethora of bargains and gathered the best games to shop from the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale. If you're searching for the perfect Father's Day gift to give your zombie-killing dad, keep reading to save on today's hottest games.

Dead Island 2 Xbox Dead Island 2 An undeadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning SoCal residents into walking corpses. Infected but mysteriously immune, you must uncover the truth behind the outbreak and who—or what—you are. $70 $56 Shop Now

Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition Xbox Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. $70 $35 Shop Now

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Xbox Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Resident Evil Village Gold Edition adds 3 major new features, including new playable characters, stages, and the new story content Shadows of Rose. Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective.​​​​​​​ $50 $30 Shop Now

NBA 2K23 Xbox NBA 2K23 Get 90% off the latest official title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. $70 $7 Shop Now

For even more video game deals, check out Amazon's huge deals on PS5 games this week as well as the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle on sale for it's lowest price ever right now.

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT:

The PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle Is On Sale for Lowest Price Ever

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Wahoo! Nintendo Is Releasing an Official Super Mario Brothers Book

Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Save On Mario Games and Consoles

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases to Protect Your Console on the Go

Days of Play 2023: The Best PS5 Game Deals at Amazon Right Now