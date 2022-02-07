The Nintendo Switch got many people through the last year and a half, offering a fun way to escape amid the coronavirus pandemic. They're a perfect travel companion and easy to whip out whenever you need a quick work break. What's not to love about the newest Nintendo game console?

Whether you're taking your Switch or the new Switch OLED model on your commute back to work or halfway around the world, a travel case will come in handy -- and Amazon has tons of great options.

The fun selection of cases for fans of Pokemon, Mario or Animal Crossing is endless. Those looking to fly under the radar with their case may opt for the VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case, while those looking to stand out with stylish cases should check out the Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble or the CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow.

Shop ET's picks below.