Shopping

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases to Protect Your Console on the Go

By Fox Van Allen‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ET_NintendoSwitch_16-9_FirstProof_JK.jpg
Nintendo, Amazon

The Nintendo Switch got many people through the last year and a half, offering a fun way to escape amid the coronavirus pandemic. They're a perfect travel companion and easy to whip out whenever you need a quick work break. What's not to love about the newest Nintendo game console? 

Whether you're taking your Switch or the new Switch OLED model on your commute back to work or halfway around the world, a travel case will come in handy -- and Amazon has tons of great options. 

The fun selection of cases for fans of Pokemon, Mario or Animal Crossing is endless. Those looking to fly under the radar with their case may opt for the VUP Ultra Slim Carrying Case, while those looking to stand out with stylish cases should check out the Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble or the CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow. 

Shop ET's picks below.

Marble Carrying Case
Lokigo Carrying Case
Amazon
Marble Carrying Case
This cute case can fit a small charger, charging cable, earbuds and two extra Joy-Cons. 
$21
Rainbow Carrying Case
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow
Amazon
Rainbow Carrying Case
Go bold with this case, offering a vibrant rainbow design and 20 game card slots.
$22
Animal Crossing Crossbody Bag
AKNES Switch Travel Bag
Amazon
Animal Crossing Crossbody Bag
This carrying case in the Animal Crossing pattern has extra space to hold a Nintendo console dock, accessories and more. 
$23

 