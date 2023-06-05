Sony’s annual PlayStation Days of Play sale is now live and PS5 deals are coming in fast. Amazon has just knocked the price of the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle down to a new all-time low. The PlayStation 5 has almost never seen discounts since its release over two years ago, but now is your chance to get the console with its biggest price drop yet.

Right now, the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle is on sale for $499. That's $60 in savings, so while you can readily buy a console without the game at the regular price of $500, you’re essentially getting one of the best PS5 games for free with this Amazon deal.

The bundle includes a PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and God of War Ragnarok full game voucher. Deals on the PS5 are rare, so we recommend acting fast to save on the standard disc-drive version of the console.

With 8K support and up to 120 frames per second, the PlayStation 5 has caught up with the technology of new HDTVs and monitors, so you can enjoy visuals that are more vibrant than real life and move across the screen so smoothly you need to see it to believe it. Not only does the PS5 have a new DualSense wireless controller, but the Tempest 3D AudioTech sound surrounds you whether you use a headset or just your television speakers.

Once you've secured your new PlayStation 5, you'll obviously need some games to play. With the PlayStation Days of Play sale currently in full swing, Amazon is also slashing prices on some of the best PS5 games. Shop a few of the best PS5 game discounts below and check out all the deals here.

Horizon Forbidden West Amazon Horizon Forbidden West Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. $70 $40 Shop Now

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Amazon Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition In the latest adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new spider-man. To save all of New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it. $70 $39 Shop Now

Returnal Amazon Returnal Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. You'll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. $70 $27 Shop Now

