The 35 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop Before The Sale’s Over: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More
Amazon Prime Day came back for a second round this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. The early Black Friday tech deals are still live, but not for much longer. Amazon's October Prime Day ends tonight, so whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you'll want to check out the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for steep discounts on laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets, and more top-rated devices.
To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss Prime Day tech deals. The deeply discounted tech gear comes from big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs.
This fall, our days should be as convenient as possible with the help of reliable tech. From smart TVs and wireless earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need. Everyone can upgrade all their gadgets and rooms with tech deals from Amazon's October Prime Day.
Below, we've gathered the 35 best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
You can save $80 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
With this 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64GB Tab Active Pro tablet, your business can get the job done on the go with reliable service from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.
Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.
The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this full-fire HD TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.
The 50U6HF features exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more.
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
Movie marathons are right around the corner.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals
Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Get $27 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time or talk time with a built-in mic and echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls.
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.
With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments.
The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.
This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals
Purchase the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 together and save 25%.
The Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 27% off.
Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos.
Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.
With this tablet, you get a Bluetooth detachable keyboard and Microsoft 365 subscription to help you stay productive.
