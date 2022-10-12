Shopping

The 35 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop Before The Sale's Over: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Prime Day came back for a second round this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. The early Black Friday tech deals are still live, but not for much longer. Amazon's October Prime Day ends tonight, so whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you'll want to check out the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for steep discounts on laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets, and more top-rated devices. 

To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss Prime Day tech deals. The deeply discounted tech gear comes from big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. 

This fall, our days should be as convenient as possible with the help of reliable tech. From smart TVs and wireless earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need. Everyone can upgrade all their gadgets and rooms with tech deals from Amazon's October Prime Day. 

Below, we've gathered the 35 best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$1,000$799
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"

Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,099
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$2,099

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$398$338
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

You can save $80 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors. 

$599$519
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO

With this 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64GB Tab Active Pro tablet, your business can get the job done on the go with reliable service from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

$700$476
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.

$530$405

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV

LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

$1,300$964
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.

$800$648
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this full-fire HD TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.

$480$280
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV
Amazon
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV

The 50U6HF features exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more. 

$530$340
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

$520$360
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$370$300
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

Movie marathons are right around the corner. 

$230$148

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions. 

$350$170
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200$180
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $27 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$223
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.

$549$479
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. 

$159$90
Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time or talk time with a built-in mic and echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls.

$110$55
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.

$150$80
Bose SoundLink II
Amazon
Bose SoundLink II

With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. 

$229$149
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.

$250$200
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 

$100$40

The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

$700$443
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System
Amazon
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System

Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.

$230$138
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm

A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.

$498$369
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K
Amazon
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K

This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.

$55$27
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

$600$399

The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5

Purchase the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 together and save 25%. 

$335$205
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker.

$120$60
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 27% off.

$55$35
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. 

$85$35
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera

Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.

$190$115
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle

With this tablet, you get a Bluetooth detachable keyboard and Microsoft 365 subscription to help you stay productive.

$270$140

