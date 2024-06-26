Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and 17. This will be Amazon's 10th Prime Day, so Prime members should expect some of the biggest deals on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances that will occur this year.

To take part in the sales event with deals that rival Black Friday, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven't signed up for Prime yet, we're breaking down all the best reasons why it's time do so. First off, it's free right now. You can get a 30-day free trial to test out a Prime membership. With Prime Day just a few weeks away, grabbing the free trial means you'll be able to take advantage of the thousands of Amazon deals and can always cancel before the membership renews.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

There are tons of benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member, including free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered for a more eco-friendly option.

Amazon Prime makes grocery shopping cheaper and easier. Take 10% off groceries in-store or online at Amazon Fresh and get special deals at Whole Foods Market, like 10% off storewide sales. When it comes to entertainment, Prime members have access to books and magazines with Prime Reading, music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime, and TV shows and movies with Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can save on prescriptions at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon Pharmacy and more with Amazon Prime. Enjoy unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos. Plus, gain a free Grubhub+ subscription that includes $0 delivery fees, lower service fees and exclusive savings.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

After your free trial, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can cancel your membership at any time

If you're worried you can't afford Amazon Prime, you may have options. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. College students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial, courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Deals

Can't wait until Prime Day? We've already found some great deals at Amazon that you can shop now, below.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

