As autumn steadily approaches, it's the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to elevate your fall wardrobe. While shopping for new fall fashion pieces such as chic dresses and cozy boots, let's not forget about handbags.

Right now, Amazon has so many great deals on handbags from our favorite brands including Michael Kors, Fossil, Frye and more. Stay on trend with Jennifer Lopez's favorite Coach bag, elevate your outfits with a Katie Holmes-approved Kate Spade purse or invest in a high-quality leather work tote from Tory Burch.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any fall look.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on designer bags for Fall 2024 and beyond.

Coach Soft Tabby Amazon Coach Soft Tabby We love the relaxed feel of this Tabby that is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch. $450 $360 Shop Now

Fossil Crossbody Amazon Fossil Crossbody Multiple pockets in this chic crossbody bag make it great for day-to-night wear. $280 $196 Shop Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials, with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $149 $75 Shop Now

