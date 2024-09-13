Shop
The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Marc Jacobs, Coach, Tory Burch and More

Designer Handbag
By Lauren Gruber and Erica Radol
Updated: 12:27 PM PDT, September 13, 2024

Shop the best Amazon deals on designer handbags, crossbody bags, totes, shoulder bags, satchels and more for summer.

As autumn steadily approaches, it's the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to elevate your fall wardrobe. While shopping for new fall fashion pieces such as chic dresses and cozy boots, let's not forget about handbags.

Right now, Amazon has so many great deals on handbags from our favorite brands including Michael Kors, Fossil, Frye and more. Stay on trend with Jennifer Lopez's favorite Coach bag, elevate your outfits with a Katie Holmes-approved Kate Spade purse or invest in a high-quality leather work tote from Tory Burch.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any fall look. 

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on designer bags for Fall 2024 and beyond.

Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag
Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag

The most classic version of Marc Jacobs' Small Tote brings style to your every day. Crafted from textural cotton canvas, this silhouette is intended to fade and relax over time for an authentically broken-in look.

$175 $158

Shop Now

Coach Soft Tabby

Coach Soft Tabby
Amazon

Coach Soft Tabby

We love the relaxed feel of this Tabby that is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch.

$450 $360

Shop Now

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Taylor Tote

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Taylor Tote
Amazon

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Taylor Tote

This spacious tote bag features versatile pebble leather with a top layer of gloss for a stylish look.

$235 $228

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Leila Mini Crossbody Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade New York Leila Mini Crossbody Shoulder Bag
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Leila Mini Crossbody Shoulder Bag

Grab this pebbled leather crossbody bag for your everyday needs.

$78 $69

Shop Now

Tory Burch Women's Monogram Denim Mini Tote

Tory Burch Women's Monogram Denim Mini Tote
Amazon

Tory Burch Women's Monogram Denim Mini Tote

Elevate your fall wardrobe with this denim mini tote, featuring monogram logo pattern, gold-tone hardware and leather trim.

$328 $197

Shop Now

Dooney & Bourke Crossbody in Pebble Grain Leather

Dooney & Bourke Crossbody in Pebble Grain Leather
Amazon

Dooney & Bourke Crossbody in Pebble Grain Leather

Available in so many colors, this timeless everyday bag has an adjustable shoulder strap. 

$248 $129

Shop Now

Fossil Women's Rachel Tote Purse Handbag

Fossil Women's Rachel Tote Purse Handbag
Amazon

Fossil Women's Rachel Tote Purse Handbag

This tote is a medium brown shade that works with autumn hues. It has multiple pockets and is large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop.

$230 $131

Shop Now

Fossil Crossbody

Fossil Crossbody
Amazon

Fossil Crossbody

Multiple pockets in this chic crossbody bag make it great for day-to-night wear. 

$280 $196

Shop Now

The Sak De Young

The Sak De Young
Amazon

The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials, with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149 $75

Shop Now

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye for 40% off? Say no more, because you've found your new everyday bag for winter.

$388 $291

Shop Now

Coach North Tote

Coach North Tote
Amazon

Coach North Tote

A gorgeous leather tote is a functional, stylish accessory to upgrade any outfit. 

$395 $305

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop to

