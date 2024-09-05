Refreshing your fall wardrobe is easy and affordable with these Amazon maxi dress picks.
We have to admit we're looking forward to fall fashion — especially with the color red still trending.
To make getting dressed a breeze this fall, we're stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $50, including some on-trend red numbers. No matter your size or style, Amazon has tons of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion. These fall maxis add some warmth or are easy to layer.
If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist dress. Want to turn up the heat even though summer's over? We found a one-shoulder maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too.
Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for under $50.
Happy Sailed Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.
ANRABESS Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Pair this ribbed knit maxi dress with a leather jacket and boots for an effortlessly cool look.
Blencot Long Sleeve Dress
Stay comfy in this long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neckline.
Amazon Essentials Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Available in chocolate, black, brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that takes it a cut above your average sweater dress.
REORIA Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
You'll feel snatched in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Pick up this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.
ZESICA One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
This one-shoulder maxi dress is effortlessly elegant and provides exceptional comfort for any occasion.
PUMIEY Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
"I have had to stop myself from wearing this dress again and again," praised one reviewer. "It's a quality dress for the money and I've definitely gotten a ton of wear out of it in the colder months."
Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
This long-sleeve maxi has a cinched tie waist and a tiered skirt.
RELATED CONTENT: