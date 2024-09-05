We have to admit we're looking forward to fall fashion — especially with the color red still trending.

To make getting dressed a breeze this fall, we're stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $50, including some on-trend red numbers. No matter your size or style, Amazon has tons of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion. These fall maxis add some warmth or are easy to layer.

If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist dress. Want to turn up the heat even though summer's over? We found a one-shoulder maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too.

Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for under $50.

