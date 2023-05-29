Memorial Day weekend means summer is right around the corner, and today is a great time to find major deals on larger purchases like TVs. To help upgrade your living room, Amazon is offering up huge TV deals right now for Memorial Day. Whether you want a better TV setup for watching the NBA Finals or looking to get an at-home movie theatre experience, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models.

Shop Amazon's TV Deals

With up to 40% off select models, Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year.

Amazon's top Memorial Day TV sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the 10 best TV deals to shop today. Ahead, check out all of Amazon's best Memorial Day 2023 TV deals available now.

Best Memorial Day Samsung TV Deals

Best Memorial Day Sony TV Deals

Best Memorial Day LG TV Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

