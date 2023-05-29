10 Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today: Save Hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG
Memorial Day weekend means summer is right around the corner, and today is a great time to find major deals on larger purchases like TVs. To help upgrade your living room, Amazon is offering up huge TV deals right now for Memorial Day. Whether you want a better TV setup for watching the NBA Finals or looking to get an at-home movie theatre experience, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models.
With up to 40% off select models, Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year.
Amazon's top Memorial Day TV sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.
We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the 10 best TV deals to shop today. Ahead, check out all of Amazon's best Memorial Day 2023 TV deals available now.
Best Memorial Day Samsung TV Deals
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.
Save up to $1,070 on every size of the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.
Elevate your movie experience with this 86-inches of crisp crystal clear display on this Samsung tv.
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience.
Best Memorial Day Sony TV Deals
This TV's precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming.
Best Memorial Day LG TV Deals
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. You can also customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
