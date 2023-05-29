Shopping

10 Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today: Save Hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG

By Wesley Horvath
TV Deals at Amazon
Samsung

Memorial Day weekend means summer is right around the corner, and today is a great time to find major deals on larger purchases like TVs. To help upgrade your living room, Amazon is offering up huge TV deals right now for Memorial Day. Whether you want a better TV setup for watching the NBA Finals or looking to get an at-home movie theatre experience, Amazon has a wide selection of TV deals on top-rated models.

With up to 40% off select models, Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs are on sale at at some of their lowest prices of the year.

Amazon's top Memorial Day TV sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic Samsung QN85B Series TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. With Dolby Atmos built in, you can feel like you’re inside the sound whether you are streaming movies, watching sports or gaming.

We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the 10 best TV deals to shop today. Ahead, check out all of Amazon's best Memorial Day 2023 TV deals available now.

Best Memorial Day Samsung TV Deals

Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$2,298$1,498
55" Samsung The Frame TV
55" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon
55" Samsung The Frame TV

Save up to $1,070 on every size of the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. 

$1,498$1,323
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
Amazon
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED

Elevate your movie experience with this 86-inches of crisp crystal clear display on this Samsung tv. 

$1,598$1,198
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$1,100$878
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV

The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience. 

$600$498

Best Memorial Day Sony TV Deals

Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This TV's precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$898
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$1,000$798
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming. 

$3,200$2,798

Best Memorial Day LG TV Deals

LG 50" Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 50" Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG 50" Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. You can also customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.

$530$380
LG 48" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Amazon
LG 48" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. 

$1,300$997

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

