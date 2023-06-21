Get ready! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. Amazon just announced the mega sale event will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. For 48 hours, the deal extravaganza will offer members-only savings for Prime members.

As in previous years, you don’t need to wait three weeks to score massive savings because Amazon already launched a ton of early Prime Day deals. If you're looking to save on popular noise-canceling headphones or earbuds, there are currently can't-miss deals on Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Beats, JBL and more with excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life.

Make your workday more productive and your workout more enjoyable with a great pair of headphones. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run. Below, shop the best early Prime Day headphone deals available now.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Earbud Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $150 $98 Shop Now

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Pro These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. $200 $145 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Max block outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music﻿ while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you﻿. The spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿. $549 $477 Shop Now

JBL Live 460NC Amazon JBL Live 460NC Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. $130 $100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Apple Watch Deals: Series 8, Ultra, and More on Sale Now

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Save Up to 30% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills at Amazon

Save $90 On Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner for Summer

Amazon Knocks $30 Off Ring Video Doorbells and Alarm Systems

Hailey Bieber's Go-to Denim Shorts Are on Sale for 50% off Right Now

The Best Summer Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

The 39 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Theragun, Apple, Shark and More