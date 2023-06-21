Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now: Save On Apple, Samsung, JBL and More

By ETonline Staff
Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals
Amazon, ETonline

Get ready! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. Amazon just announced the mega sale event will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. For 48 hours, the deal extravaganza will offer members-only savings for Prime members

As in previous years, you don’t need to wait three weeks to score massive savings because Amazon already launched a ton of early Prime Day deals. If you're looking to save on popular noise-canceling headphones or earbuds, there are currently can't-miss deals on Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Beats, JBL and more with excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life.  

Make your workday more productive and your workout more enjoyable with a great pair of headphones. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run. Below, shop the best early Prime Day headphone deals available now.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Earbud Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$200
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $50 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

$249$199
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.

$150$98
Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Amazon
Jabra Elite 7 Pro

These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere. 

$200$145
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.

$129$99

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Get up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode. The custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce incredible Hi-Res sound.

$60$45
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time. 

$350$169
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound
Amazon
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound

  • The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.
$50$30
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Max block outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music﻿ while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you﻿. The spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿.

 

$549$477
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

For the perfect everyday headphones, these Beats will last up to 40 hours with its powerful battery life. 

$200$134
JBL Live 460NC
JBL Live 460NC
Amazon
JBL Live 460NC

Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on.

$130$100

