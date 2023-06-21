The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now: Save On Apple, Samsung, JBL and More
Get ready! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. Amazon just announced the mega sale event will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. For 48 hours, the deal extravaganza will offer members-only savings for Prime members.
As in previous years, you don’t need to wait three weeks to score massive savings because Amazon already launched a ton of early Prime Day deals. If you're looking to save on popular noise-canceling headphones or earbuds, there are currently can't-miss deals on Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Beats, JBL and more with excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation capability, and long battery life.
Make your workday more productive and your workout more enjoyable with a great pair of headphones. As you will spend more time outdoors this summer, upgrading your old earbuds to a newer pair with better sound quality can improve your morning walks or afternoon run. Below, shop the best early Prime Day headphone deals available now.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Earbud Deals
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $50 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.
These headphones are perfect if you always hit the gym after work. These headphones have 6mm custom speakers that will give you outstanding music from anywhere.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Headphone Deals
Get up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode. The custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce incredible Hi-Res sound.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
- The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.
Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Max block outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you. The spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you.
For the perfect everyday headphones, these Beats will last up to 40 hours with its powerful battery life.
Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on.
