Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 has been announced and Amazon has released tons of incredible deals to shop now, especially on best-selling kitchen appliances like air fryers. If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this fall and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Right now, you can score major savings on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon is the place to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.

Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for over 50% off, shop the best air fryer deals for fall ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2023 and save now on this kitchen essential.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $170 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes. $170 $130 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating. $130 $120 Shop Now

Chefman Compact Air Fryer Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the air fryer basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. Cook your favorite veggies like brussel sprouts, asparagus, or broccoli into golden perfection with this air fryer toaster oven. $45 $40 Shop Now

Ultrean Air Fryer Amazon Ultrean Air Fryer Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods, such as air fryer chicken breast in this easy-to-clean device. $96 $70 Shop Now

