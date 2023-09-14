Decrease your time standing over a stove by using air fryers this fall. Shop the deals going on now at Amazon.
Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 has been announced and Amazon has released tons of incredible deals to shop now, especially on best-selling kitchen appliances like air fryers. If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this fall and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Right now, you can score major savings on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon is the place to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.
Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.
With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for over 50% off, shop the best air fryer deals for fall ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day 2023 and save now on this kitchen essential.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $30 off.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods, you'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to get your food cooked even faster.
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating.
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes.
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven
Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating.
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried food pick-me-up meal. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air fried foods with this countertop appliance.
Chefman Compact Air Fryer
This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the air fryer basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. Cook your favorite veggies like brussel sprouts, asparagus, or broccoli into golden perfection with this air fryer toaster oven.
Ultrean Air Fryer
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods, such as air fryer chicken breast in this easy-to-clean device.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Cook up something special with this versatile digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities will allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is your must-have for that smaller kitchen space.
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before.
