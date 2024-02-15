Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Vitamix Deals: Save Up to 42% on Professional-Grade Blenders

Vitamix Deals
Vitamix
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:38 AM PST, February 15, 2024

Upgrade your kitchen in the new year and shop the best Vitamix blender deals available at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale.

Whether you love to experiment with new recipes or have adopted a smoothie-making lifestyle in the new year, a great blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. Vitamix makes the best blenders on the market, which may make it seem like deals on the brand's premium blenders would be hard to come by. Luckily, with Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale, you can now score one at the lowest price the internet has to offer.

The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of Presidents' Day deals on top-rated models to help you add one to your lineup of kitchen gadgets.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but these Amazon deals makes it easier with steep discounts. From the high-end A3500 Ascent Series to the afforable E310 Explorian that does not sacrifice on quality or durability, we've rounded up all the impressive Vitamix sales happening now. Each of these holy grail appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Ahead, shop the best Vitamix deals for every kind of cook.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Vitamix Deals

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.

$700 $570

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.

$480 $278

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save 28% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550 $399

Shop Now

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A blender that makes preparing meals easier. A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$500 $450

Shop Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550 $500

Shop Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.

$350 $300

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender

A blender with five program settings for convenience to walk away and confidence of consistent results.

$630 $503

Shop Now

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set
Amazon

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set

Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.

$190 $165

Shop Now

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Amazon

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs. 

$155 $119

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

