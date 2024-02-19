This Presidents' Day, take advantage of the best savings from Best Buy's sale.
Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or big-ticket tech items, now is a great time to score savings on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. The Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale is rolling out major deals across all of the retailer's top tech and appliances. From laptops and tablets to smart TVs and even smarter refrigerators, there are hundreds of steep discounts on the most popular brands.
If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room this holiday weekend, the Best Buy sale has tons of Presidents' Day deals on appliances like electric ranges, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool. There are also impressive markdowns on Apple devices like Apple Watches, iPads, and AirPods.
With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop from Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals you can score now.
Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Deals
From Dyson air purifiers to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space.
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, a full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Best Buy Presidents' Day TV Deals
Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.
LG 75" Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
LG 77" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen.
Best Buy Presidents' Day Laptop Deals
If you're in the market for a new laptop, score huge discounts on top-rated laptops from Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and more at Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale.
Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6" Laptop
This sleek Lenovo laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 13.3” Laptop
With stunning visuals and Samsung's most powerful processor available, the Galaxy Book2 Pro has super-quick response times, jaw-dropping graphics, and extraordinary multitasking capabilities.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2.2K Laptop
Not only does this 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo feature stunning graphics and a high-powered processor, but it also comes with unique features such as a webcam privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader for maximum utility and security.
HP ENVY 2-in-1 15.6" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop
Experience a whole new level of speed and power with the HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop.
More Deals from Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Save up to $1,000 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Smart Tower Air Purifier
The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Take $250 off the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum great for multiple surfaces, and it has an automatic dirt disposal.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Combine noise cancelling performance and premium comfort with these wireless headphones that are a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound you’ll enjoy all day long.
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features include multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
