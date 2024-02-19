Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or big-ticket tech items, now is a great time to score savings on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. The Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale is rolling out major deals across all of the retailer's top tech and appliances. From laptops and tablets to smart TVs and even smarter refrigerators, there are hundreds of steep discounts on the most popular brands.

If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room this holiday weekend, the Best Buy sale has tons of Presidents' Day deals on appliances like electric ranges, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool. There are also impressive markdowns on Apple devices like Apple Watches, iPads, and AirPods.

With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop from Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals you can score now.

Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Deals

From Dyson air purifiers to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $3,600 $3,000 Shop Now

Best Buy Presidents' Day TV Deals

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

Best Buy Presidents' Day Laptop Deals

If you're in the market for a new laptop, score huge discounts on top-rated laptops from Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and more at Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale.

Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6" Laptop Best Buy Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6" Laptop This sleek Lenovo laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life. $800 $430 Shop Now

More Deals from Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $200 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

