Best Lenovo Presidents' Day Laptop Deals: Save Up to 65% on the Legion Pro, ThinkPads and More

Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale 2024
Lenovo
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:23 AM PST, February 12, 2024

Shop Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale to save up to 65% on the brand's top-rated laptops this week.

The holiday weekend is quickly approaching and just about every electronics retailer is ramping up huge Presidents' Day deals on laptops. Long weekends are a great time to save on bigger ticket tech like TVs and laptops, especially when there are already a number of aggressive discounts you can score right now. 

This week, you can save up to 65% on best-selling PCs from Lenovo, including IdeaPads, ThinkPads, Legion and Yoga models. Whether you need a gaming laptop or an affordable Chromebook, the Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale has you covered. 

Shop the Lenovo Sale

Lenovo's Presidents' Day 2024 sale is filled with doorbuster deals on trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 are a serious productivity enhancer. Now on sale for over $2,000 off, this laptop lets you seamlessly go from typing on the keyboard to sketching, signing documents, or taking notes on screen with the rechargeable pen.

If you are aiming to level up your gaming experience, Lenovo is one of the leading manufacturers when it comes to the best gaming laptops. Lenovo Legion computers are gaming powerhouses designed with top-tier specs and processing power to handle the latest and best video games out there.

With numerous laptops for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale to help you save on the right device.

Best Lenovo Presidents' Day Laptop Deals

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14")

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14")
Lenovo

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14")

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity. It also has a number of display options, ranging from a gorgeous 2.8K OLED with Dolby Vision panel to lower resolution choices that offer touchscreens, PrivacyGuard, and various color gamuts.

$2,529 $1,163

Shop Now

IdeaPad Slim 5 (16” AMD)

IdeaPad Slim 5 (16” AMD)
Lenovo

IdeaPad Slim 5 (16” AMD)

The brilliant FHD WUXGA touchscreen display gives you vibrant color and contrast. Plus, a pair of Dolby Audio user-facing speakers deliver impressive sound quality for pure entertainment bliss.

$830 $595

Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel (14”)

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel (14”)
Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel (14”)

Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. No matter where your work takes you, we’ve got a way to accommodate your style and help get things done, faster. 

$4,039 $2,019

Shop Now

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD)

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD)
Lenovo

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD)

Built for lightness and thinness, you can take this ultra slim laptop with you everywhere you go. Available in Arctic Grey and Abyss Blue, this sturdy build stands up to harsh drops with military-grade durability for extreme travel conditions.

$650 $435

Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”)

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”)
Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop features stunning displays that meet your workday needs, including Eyesafe certification to reduce eye fatigue. With the quality of video calls this amazing, you may never want to commute to an office again.

$3,319 $1,659

Shop Now

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4090

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4090
Lenovo

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4090

Play over 100 high-quality games with your new PC and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass-including EA Play. Intel's latest hybrid architecture, paired with industry-leading features, delivers the ultimate gaming experience. 

$3,600 $2,850

Shop Now

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Intel (16")

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Intel (16")
Lenovo

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Intel (16")

The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity, so it will zip through even your most demanding tasks. The 16″ display features low blue light to help prevent eye strain. 

$2,279 $1,094

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

