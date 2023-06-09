With summer travel on the horizon, there are plenty of opportunities to venture away from your desk, especially for those enjoying a hybrid or remote working situation. But one drawback of leaving your desk behind so that you can work elsewhere is the lack of a second screen or monitor, which can really limit creativity.

Well, head’s up: There’s a new laptop in town. The Lenovo 2-in-1 Yoga Book 9i Dual-Screen Laptop – currently available to pre-order – is here to upgrade your mobile work setup. Migrate flawlessly from your desk to virtually anywhere with this excellent notebook-tablet hybrid which boasts two 13.3-inch OLED displays in one device.

The latest launch from Lenovo is light, convertible and changing the game when it comes to dual-screen versatility and top-notch entertainment capabilities. With an additional screen stacked right on top of the primary display, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i melds the convenience of a touchscreen device with the precision of a laptop, all with an included Bluetooth keyboard for a comfortable, enhanced typing experience.

The Yoga Book 9i's two OLED touch displays boast a 2,800 x 1,800 resolution. The laptop is powered by a 13th gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The all-aluminum body comes in a pleasant Tidal Teal hue, with a smooth surface that’s sleek and functional.

As far as connectivity goes, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i has three USB-C ports, allowing you to connect multiple accessories at once. The complete package also includes a webcam, a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, as well as a folio cover and stylus for improved navigation when using the Yoga Book 9i as a tablet or solo touchscreen.

The Yoga Book 9i is indeed impressive, but if you’re in the market for something a bit different, Best Buy is stocked with several fantastic laptops in Lenovo’s Yoga line to choose from. We've selected the top laptop deals to help you determine which one is right for your needs. Shop some of the best discounted Lenovo laptops at Best Buy below.

Lenovo 2-in-1 Yoga 6 Touch Laptop (13.3") Best Buy Lenovo 2-in-1 Yoga 6 Touch Laptop (13.3") The Yoga 6 Touch Laptop is a slim convertible laptop with a fantastic keyboard and touchpad. It boasts a Ryzen 7 CPU with 16GB RAM, has a surprisingly lengthy battery life and a fabric lid that offers a nice change of pace from the typical laptop design aesthetic. $950 $700 Shop Now

