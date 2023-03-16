Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for spring, your office chair could use an upgrade. The continual transition to working remotely has had many of us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage of a good work-from-home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back.

Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back. Plus, there are patterned computer chairs, executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color.

If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office. The best part? All of the chairs featured in our round-up are under $100.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.

Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wayfair Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. $112 $62 Shop Now

Shahoo Executive Office Chair Amazon Shahoo Executive Office Chair Available in several shades of brown, black and grey, this faux leather ergonomic chair provides plenty of back support while looking gorgeous in any room. $87 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool and Comfortable — Shop The Spring Wardrobe Staple

The Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen, Clothes and More

21 Items for the Ultimate Work-From-Home Setup: Everything You Need to Work Your Best, Remotely

Create A Home Gym With The Best Deals On Echelon Exercise Bikes, Treadmills, and Rowers

20 Winter Fashion Essentials to Wear Back to the (Home) Office

10 Best Deals from West Elm’s Sale to Welcome Spring: Save Up to 50% On Sofas, Bedding and More

Oprah’s Favorite Pants for Any Occassion Are Available at Spanx

The Peloton Bike Is Back On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever: Save $395 Today Only

Celeb-Approved Workout Classes to Help You Get Fit in 2023

At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment