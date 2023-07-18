Summer is in full swing, and while our minds are currently set on summer travel, backyard games and serious vacation chill time, we know the time to head back to school is right around the corner.

Shopping early for back-to-school deals saves money and stress, which comes in handy with prices for just about everything on the rise. It's definitely not too early to find deals on backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil cases and kids' shoes for the 2023 school year. The cool kids know having great pencils, highlighters, markers, pens, calculators, folders, planners and notebooks can help students stay organized and prepared for the entire academic year.

For kids heading off to a university, back-to-school shopping is a whole different ballgame. Campus life calls for dorm room essentials like mattress toppers, XL-twin sheets, mini-fridges and dorm decor. There's no more borrowing last-minute necessities from Mom and Dad when you're away at college, so phone cases, phone chargers, on-campus fashion and laundry supplies, plus backpacks, school bags and luggage for carrying it all back and forth are key.

No matter what grade you or your kid are heading into, technology essentials are a big deal in this digital age. It's a good thing tech items like tablets, laptops, smartphones and even TVs from top brands including Apple, Samsung and Lenovo are already being discounted ahead of the first day of school.

Whether you're a student looking to update your supplies for the new school year or a parent aiming to save money for Fall, we've compiled lists of the best back-to-school deals to shop.

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

The best deals on school supplies we've found at Amazon.

Walmart Back-to-School Shopping List: School Supplies, College Decor and More

All the great deals that Walmart has to offer start here.

College Bedding Essentials and Mattress Toppers

Get a good night's rest with these bedding essentials.

Laptop Deals for Going Back to School

Save big on favorite laptop brands like Apple, Lenovo and more.

Best MacBook Deals for Back to School

Want to get even more specific? Shop the best MacBooks for the new year.

Back to School Shopping List 2022: Apple Tech Gear for Learning

MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more — here are the Apple products you'll need to stay connected.

College Dorm Room Decor Essentials

Make your dorm room as comfortable as your room at home with our list of decor essentials.

The Best Backpacks for Back to School

Find backpacks that are stylish and practical for all ages.

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

Shop for all supplies needed for in-person learning.

Stylish Designer Backpacks to Carry School Supplies and Essentials

The best deals on designer backpacks from Tumi, Herschel, and Tory Burch.

The Best Sneakers and Shoes for Girls

The best deals on girls' shoes and sneakers from your favorite brands.

The Best Sneakers and Shoes for Boys

Boys need shoes, too!

RELATED CONTENT:

Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Peak Summer Heat

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Under $100

Amazon Is Slashing $200 Off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now for Going Back to School Fall 2023

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

Our Place Just Launched New Mini Sizes of The Always Pan & Perfect Pot