The Best Laptop Backpacks for Students of All Ages: Shop L.L. Bean, Coach, Dagne Dover, lululemon and More

By Lauren Gruber
Aside from notebooks, pencils, calculators and a new outfit or two, one thing at the top of most students' back-to-school shopping lists in 2023 is a laptop. Once you've scored a great deal on Lenovo laptops, MacBooks or another pick from Amazon's wide selection of laptop sales, you'll need a backpack to safely carry it to and from class.

Whether you're in grad school, off to college or shopping for a teen or grade-schooler, a laptop-compatible backpack is a must-have. We've tracked down the best laptop backpacks for all ages, starting at just $14. All of our picks are equipped with a dedicated laptop sleeve, and some even have padding for extra protection and slots for charging cables.

From a glittery Pottery Barn pick to a tried-and-true North Face and a luxe leather Coach bag, there's something for everyone among our favorite laptop bags for all ages. For even more inspiration, check out our 2023 Back-to-School shopping guide.

The Best Laptop Backpacks for Kids

Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack
Ban.Do
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack

This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. 

$50$29
Kane Kids Double Pocket
Kane Kids Double Pocket
STATE Bags
Kane Kids Double Pocket

This laptop-friendly backpack from STATE comes in so many fun colors and patterns, from color-blocked blue to metallic pink and everything in between. 

$110
Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rainbow Ombre Sparkle Glitter Backpacks
Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rainbow Ombre Sparkle Glitter Backpacks
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Rainbow Ombre Sparkle Glitter Backpacks

Stand out from the crowd with a glittery backpack available in three sizes and a rolling style, all complete with laptop sleeves.

$55-$85$43-$67
Herschel Backpack - Youth
Herschel Backpack - Youth
Herschel
Herschel Backpack - Youth

Herschel backpacks are always a classic, and this laptop sleeve-equipped option is perfect for kids aged 8-12.

$55
Athleta Girl Limitless Backpack
Athleta Girl Limitless Backpack
Athleta
Athleta Girl Limitless Backpack

She'll feel prepared for anything the day brings with Athleta's recycled polyester equipped with pockets for laptops, pencils, water bottles, notebooks and so much more.

$65

The Best Laptop Backpacks for Teens

North Face Women’s Jester Backpack
North Face Women’s Jester Backpack
North Face
North Face Women’s Jester Backpack

Featuring a padded laptop sleeve, molded shoulder straps, organized compartments, water bottle pockets and more, this North Face backpack is a sleek and functional choice.

$75
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.

$40$24
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L

Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack outfitted with an internal laptop sleeve and water bottle pocket.

$78
L.L. Bean Comfort Carry Laptop Pack, 30L
L.L. Bean Comfort Carry Laptop Pack, 30L
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Comfort Carry Laptop Pack, 30L

L.L. Bean's backpack is designed to reduce strain on your shoulders while carrying everything you need for the day.

$89
Fjallraven Kanken Laptop 15"
Fjallraven Kanken Laptop 15"
Amazon
Fjallraven Kanken Laptop 15"

Swedish bag brand Fjallraven's best-selling Kanken backpack is now available with a laptop sleeve.

$120

The Best Laptop Backpacks for Adults

Beis The Backpack
Beis The Backpack
Beis
Beis The Backpack

This backpack from Shay Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with leather accents, a padded laptop sleeve and an abundance of pockets.

$88
Coach West Backpack
Coach West Backpack
Coach Outlet
Coach West Backpack

Made from refined pebble leather, the Coach West Backpack fits a 16-inch laptop and goes with virtually any outfit.

$550$239
Lenovo 15.6" inch Laptop Backpack
Lenovo 15.6" inch Laptop Backpack
Lenovo
Lenovo 15.6" inch Laptop Backpack

On sale for under $15, this Lenovo backpack is an affordable and functional option.

$22$14
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack

"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."

$155-$215
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
Calpak
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack

A chic and durable faux leather exterior makes this top-rated laptop backpack a stylish choice.

$138$124
WITH CODE BACKTOIT

