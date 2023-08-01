Aside from notebooks, pencils, calculators and a new outfit or two, one thing at the top of most students' back-to-school shopping lists in 2023 is a laptop. Once you've scored a great deal on Lenovo laptops, MacBooks or another pick from Amazon's wide selection of laptop sales, you'll need a backpack to safely carry it to and from class.

Whether you're in grad school, off to college or shopping for a teen or grade-schooler, a laptop-compatible backpack is a must-have. We've tracked down the best laptop backpacks for all ages, starting at just $14. All of our picks are equipped with a dedicated laptop sleeve, and some even have padding for extra protection and slots for charging cables.

From a glittery Pottery Barn pick to a tried-and-true North Face and a luxe leather Coach bag, there's something for everyone among our favorite laptop bags for all ages. For even more inspiration, check out our 2023 Back-to-School shopping guide.

The Best Laptop Backpacks for Kids

Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack Ban.Do Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. $50 $29 Shop Now

The Best Laptop Backpacks for Teens

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go. $40 $24 Shop Now

The Best Laptop Backpacks for Adults

Beis The Backpack Beis Beis The Backpack This backpack from Shay Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with leather accents, a padded laptop sleeve and an abundance of pockets. $88 Shop Now

Coach West Backpack Coach Outlet Coach West Backpack Made from refined pebble leather, the Coach West Backpack fits a 16-inch laptop and goes with virtually any outfit. $550 $239 Shop Now

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $155-$215 Shop Now

