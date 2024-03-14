Whether you're looking for an everyday workhorse, a 2-in-1 PC for drawing, or a powerful gaming laptop, buying a new laptop doesn't always have to be a splurge. The best laptop deals right now offer huge discounts on top-rated notebooks from Apple and Samsung to Lenovo and just about every brand in between.

Whatever you use your laptop for, saving money off the sticker price is always a good idea. From budget to premium, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals we could find on portable powerhouses.

With laptops starting at less than $200, you can compare and contrast screen size, ruggedness, features, GPUs, CPUs, and everything else that can help you make a buying decision. And if you're a gamer, determine whether the laptop of your dreams is a viable option to enjoy some of the biggest games of the year so you don't have to splurge on a gaming desktop.

Ahead, shop the best laptop deals available at Amazon today.

Best Laptop Deals on Amazon

Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023) Amazon Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023) Grab one of the most powerful MacBook Pro laptops at a great price and put the M3 chip to good use. Enjoy your favorite shows on the gorgeous Liquid Retina screen and take care of hardcore work tasks with ease without missing a beat. $1,600 $1,400 With Coupon Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Amazon Lenovo ThinkPad E14 This ThinkPad is all about business, so set it up for your home office and handle all the tasks you need to tackle on a daily basis with its powerful processor and plenty of RAM. $1,649 $929 Shop Now

Acer 11.6" Spin 311 Chromebook Amazon Acer 11.6" Spin 311 Chromebook This convertible laptop can be used as a tablet when you fold the screen back. Take it on the go and use its touchscreen for smaller tasks, then flip over to use its full-size keyboard for more intensive work. $250 $182 Shop Now

Acer Aspire 3 A314 Amazon Acer Aspire 3 A314 This slim laptop is the perfect option for kids who need a go-to computer to get their homework assignments done or the perpetually on-the-go mom who loves staying in touch on Facebook. Plus, it comes with a free laptop sleeve. $450 $394 Shop Now

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Amazon Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Pick up this convertible 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a tablet and use it as your on-the-go workstation, thanks to its large 14-inch screen and powerful processor.

$505 $350 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5630 This 16-inch Dell laptop is the perfect desktop replacement. It's thin, lightweight, and capable of multitasking like its higher-priced brethren, but comes at a much more affordable price point thanks to this Presidents' Day deal. $1,130 $741 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Amazon Dell Inspiron 15 3530 The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time. $650 $581 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Immerse yourself in surround sound audio on the Inspiron 16-inch laptop. From music to movies and shows, hear your content as it was meant to be heard with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. $800 $660 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: