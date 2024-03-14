Save big on a new laptop with huge discounts at Amazon, including bestsellers from Apple, Samsung and more.
Whether you're looking for an everyday workhorse, a 2-in-1 PC for drawing, or a powerful gaming laptop, buying a new laptop doesn't always have to be a splurge. The best laptop deals right now offer huge discounts on top-rated notebooks from Apple and Samsung to Lenovo and just about every brand in between.
Whatever you use your laptop for, saving money off the sticker price is always a good idea. From budget to premium, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals we could find on portable powerhouses.
With laptops starting at less than $200, you can compare and contrast screen size, ruggedness, features, GPUs, CPUs, and everything else that can help you make a buying decision. And if you're a gamer, determine whether the laptop of your dreams is a viable option to enjoy some of the biggest games of the year so you don't have to splurge on a gaming desktop.
Ahead, shop the best laptop deals available at Amazon today.
Best Laptop Deals on Amazon
Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023)
Grab one of the most powerful MacBook Pro laptops at a great price and put the M3 chip to good use. Enjoy your favorite shows on the gorgeous Liquid Retina screen and take care of hardcore work tasks with ease without missing a beat.
Samsung 16" Galaxy Book3 Pro
For the toughest of tasks and games, the Galaxy Book3 Pro's Intel Core i7 2.20 GHz processor provides lightning fast speed and peak performance.
Samsung 15.6" Galaxy Book 3
Samsung's Galaxy-branded laptop is perfect for working on the go or checking out your favorite shows and movies thanks to its crisp display and powerful processor, which can handle multiple tasks at once.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14
This ThinkPad is all about business, so set it up for your home office and handle all the tasks you need to tackle on a daily basis with its powerful processor and plenty of RAM.
Acer 11.6" Spin 311 Chromebook
This convertible laptop can be used as a tablet when you fold the screen back. Take it on the go and use its touchscreen for smaller tasks, then flip over to use its full-size keyboard for more intensive work.
Acer Aspire 3 A314
This slim laptop is the perfect option for kids who need a go-to computer to get their homework assignments done or the perpetually on-the-go mom who loves staying in touch on Facebook. Plus, it comes with a free laptop sleeve.
Asus Chromebook Flip C434
Pick up this convertible 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a tablet and use it as your on-the-go workstation, thanks to its large 14-inch screen and powerful processor.
Asus 17.3" ROG Strix G17
Take on the year's biggest games with this laptop equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and never miss a beat when your friends ask you to party up.
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
This 16-inch Dell laptop is the perfect desktop replacement. It's thin, lightweight, and capable of multitasking like its higher-priced brethren, but comes at a much more affordable price point thanks to this Presidents' Day deal.
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time.
Dell Inspiron 16 5635
Immerse yourself in surround sound audio on the Inspiron 16-inch laptop. From music to movies and shows, hear your content as it was meant to be heard with Dolby Atmos spatial audio.
