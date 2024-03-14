Sales & Deals

The Best Laptop Deals on Amazon Right Now: Apple, Samsung, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and More

Published: 3:31 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Save big on a new laptop with huge discounts at Amazon, including bestsellers from Apple, Samsung and more.

Whether you're looking for an everyday workhorse, a 2-in-1 PC for drawing, or a powerful gaming laptop, buying a new laptop doesn't always have to be a splurge. The best laptop deals right now offer huge discounts on top-rated notebooks from Apple and Samsung to Lenovo and just about every brand in between.

Whatever you use your laptop for, saving money off the sticker price is always a good idea. From budget to premium, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals we could find on portable powerhouses.

With laptops starting at less than $200, you can compare and contrast screen size, ruggedness, features, GPUs, CPUs, and everything else that can help you make a buying decision. And if you're a gamer, determine whether the laptop of your dreams is a viable option to enjoy some of the biggest games of the year so you don't have to splurge on a gaming desktop.

Ahead, shop the best laptop deals available at Amazon today.

Best Laptop Deals on Amazon

Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023)

Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023)
Amazon

Apple M3 MacBook Pro (2023)

Grab one of the most powerful MacBook Pro laptops at a great price and put the M3 chip to good use. Enjoy your favorite shows on the gorgeous Liquid Retina screen and take care of hardcore work tasks with ease without missing a beat.

$1,600 $1,400

With Coupon

Shop Now

Samsung 16" Galaxy Book3 Pro

Samsung 16" Galaxy Book3 Pro
Amazon

Samsung 16" Galaxy Book3 Pro

For the toughest of tasks and games, the Galaxy Book3 Pro's Intel Core i7 2.20 GHz processor provides lightning fast speed and peak performance.

$2,050 $1,400

Shop Now

Samsung 15.6" Galaxy Book 3

Samsung 15.6" Galaxy Book 3
Amazon

Samsung 15.6" Galaxy Book 3

Samsung's Galaxy-branded laptop is perfect for working on the go or checking out your favorite shows and movies thanks to its crisp display and powerful processor, which can handle multiple tasks at once.

$1,100 $750

Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Lenovo ThinkPad E14
Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

This ThinkPad is all about business, so set it up for your home office and handle all the tasks you need to tackle on a daily basis with its powerful processor and plenty of RAM.

$1,649 $929

Shop Now

Acer 11.6" Spin 311 Chromebook

Acer 11.6" Spin 311 Chromebook
Amazon

Acer 11.6" Spin 311 Chromebook

This convertible laptop can be used as a tablet when you fold the screen back. Take it on the go and use its touchscreen for smaller tasks, then flip over to use its full-size keyboard for more intensive work.

$250 $182

Shop Now

Acer Aspire 3 A314

Acer Aspire 3 A314
Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 A314

This slim laptop is the perfect option for kids who need a go-to computer to get their homework assignments done or the perpetually on-the-go mom who loves staying in touch on Facebook. Plus, it comes with a free laptop sleeve.

$450 $394

Shop Now

Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Asus Chromebook Flip C434
Amazon

Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Pick up this convertible 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a tablet and use it as your on-the-go workstation, thanks to its large 14-inch screen and powerful processor. 


$505 $350

Shop Now

Asus 17.3" ROG Strix G17

Asus 17.3" ROG Strix G17
Amazon

Asus 17.3" ROG Strix G17

Take on the year's biggest games with this laptop equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and never miss a beat when your friends ask you to party up.

$1,200 $1,000

Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5630

Dell Inspiron 16 5630
Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 5630

This 16-inch Dell laptop is the perfect desktop replacement. It's thin, lightweight, and capable of multitasking like its higher-priced brethren, but comes at a much more affordable price point thanks to this Presidents' Day deal.

$1,130  $741

Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 15 3530

Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3530

The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time.

$650 $581

Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635

Dell Inspiron 16 5635
Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 5635

Immerse yourself in surround sound audio on the Inspiron 16-inch laptop. From music to movies and shows, hear your content as it was meant to be heard with Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

$800 $660

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

